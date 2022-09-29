Read full article on original website
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Utah's Largest Home Hits the Market for $17.5M—and It Comes With a Bowling Alley and Lazy River
An enormous, amenity-filled Utah home that comes with a bowling alley and a lazy river has landed on the market for $17,500,000. That steep price actually represents a discount from the initial $21 million ask last year. “It was designed for entertaining,” says Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty,...
California’s 20 Best Fall Hikes, Nominated by Outdoor Experts and Locals
Our autumn leaves in California might not get quite as brilliant orange, red and yellow as elsewhere in the country, but the cooler air, perfect sunlight and superior trails make up for the foliage. What better time of the year to get outside?. For a list of the state’s best...
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
Restaurants launch deals for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4
National Taco Day is this Tuesday, Oct. 4, and restaurants across the Lone Star State are honoring the Texas staple with promotions and discounts. Taco 'bout a good deal!. Here’s how to take advantage of National Taco Day on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco. El Pollo Loco will give eight...
