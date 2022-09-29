Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Purse snatched from parking lot
(ABC 6 News) – A woman’s car window was smashed and her purse was stolen during a Rochester park visit Sunday. Rochester police reported that a 41-year-old woman parked her car at Foster Arend park at about 6 p.m. Oct. 2, and left her purse in the vehicle.
KIMT
Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
KAAL-TV
New trial scheduled for Austin murder suspect
(ABC 6 News) – Mower County Court scheduled a new jury trial for Me’darian Mcgruder, the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills. Mcgruder was arrested in Mississippi in the summer of 2021 and was extradited to Minnesota in October.
KAAL-TV
Oronoco man spots stolen truck on drive home
(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man driving home from work Friday spotted his own stolen truck on the side of Highway 14 and County Road 3 NW. The 32-year-old man, who hadn’t known his truck was missing, called the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office while looking for a place to turn around and drive to the truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
Man Accused of Threatening Rochester Bar Patrons With Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is behind bars after being accused of threatening bar patrons with a firearm Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the North Star Bar in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. North on the report of a subject, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Terrell, walking around the area with a handgun around 8:40 p.m. A witness reportedly told police that Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and was seen passed out in a vehicle at the time of the call.
Convicted Armed Robber Arrested with Gun in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a convicted armed robber after reportedly finding a gun on him during a traffic stop. Conditional bail for 29-year-old Charles Lewis was set at $50,000 Thursday. He’s facing a felony ineligible firearm possession charge following the late morning traffic stop on Wednesday.
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Freeborn County burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision
A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office puts out urgent call for deputies
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an urgent call for deputies as they are trying to fill more empty positions than ever before. Deputies in the office say the profession is a rewarding one. “You have to be in it for the love of it,” said Deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
The Creepy Dolls return to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County announced the return of the Creepy Doll contest. The History Center says this year’s exhibit features a take on “cult cinema,” paying homage to the theater experience of yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to play...
KAAL-TV
Overnight Pine Island fire destroys shed, farm equipment
(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to an early Tuesday morning structure fire that resulted in the loss of a shed and farm equipment. At approximately 12:20 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of White Pines Road SE in Pine Island Township after a passerby noticed the fire.
KAAL-TV
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
(ABC 6 News) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to support survivors and raise awareness on the issue. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States; that’s more than 10 million people every year.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Downtown Rochester hotel closes to transition into UMR student housing
(ABC 6 News) – The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will close its doors Monday in preparation for redevelopment into a new student housing facility for the University of Minnesota Rochester. The award-winning hotel has been a downtown staple for those visiting Rochester since 2009. Before becoming...
KAAL-TV
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Check Out The Amazing Secret Message In Rochester Found On Google Maps
Have you ever gotten a text message from a friend or co-worker that went something like, "OMG, You've GOT to see what I found on Google!". Consider this to be one of those text messages because I just spotted something on Google in Rochester, Minnesota that is like a secret message.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
Comments / 0