Lebanon-Express
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83, officials defend response
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.
Hurricane Ian capped 2 weeks of extreme storms around the globe: Here's what's known about how climate change fuels hurricanes
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Mathew Barlow, UMass Lowell and Suzana J. Camargo, Columbia University. (THE CONVERSATION) When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, it was one of the United States’ most powerful hurricanes on record, and it followed a two-week...
