Media should focus on Italian-American role models; North Bergen must find space for state-of-the-art preschool | Letters

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
History of Tony Yayo and His Net WorthMini Feet BlogBrooklyn, NY
Related
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
7 years later, jail time and PTI for pair in North Bergen low-show/no-show job scheme
One well-connected North Bergen township Recreation Department employee is serving one year in jail while another entered pre-trial intervention in connection to charges they falsified timesheets in a low-show/no-show job scheme. Walter Somick, 53, the son of Mayor Nicholas Sacco’s long-time girlfriend, has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree falsifying or tampering...
Social media runs rampant with claims of active shooter at Jersey City mall but it was only a popcorn machine
Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall was the center of a social media storm over the weekend as online posters alleged a possible active shooter situation, but it turned out to be just a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Around 3:30 on Saturday, Oct 1, the first of nine calls were made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Historic Prallsville Mills gets covered in quilts
The Prallsville Mills sits along the Delaware River and D&R Canal in Stockton. The mill, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is comprised of buildings that represent the early 19th- to early 20th-century industrial era; some even date to the late 1700s. The complex includes a grist mill,...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief
The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
RELATED PEOPLE
N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife
A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
Teen dies after being shot multiple times in N.J. city, officials say
A teenage boy died Monday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in East Orange, officials told NJ Advance Media. The boy found shot four times on Lincoln Street and was rushed to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m., authorities said. No other details...
IN THIS ARTICLE
’The Wolves’ offers a snapshot of teen girlhood, told with poignancy and depth
The Wolves is an elite club soccer team of high school girls competing to win games and impress college scouts, but also to find and develop their individual and collective identities. Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer-finalist, “The Wolves,” explores these tensions and more in a loose, exploratory 90 minutes at the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Oct. 3
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 3 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Highland Park over Dunellen - Girls soccer recap
Lydia Lekhal netted four goals to lead Highland Park to a 7-1 win over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Madeline Hulme, Yaya Hang, and Ava Kohler also scored for Highland Park (7-1-1). Maria Woll scored for Dunellen (2-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say
A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0