Vineland, NJ

Cops ask for help locating a missing, endangered N.J. man

Police in Gloucester Township are looking for an endangered 63-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from by his family since Thursday. Duane Myers, of the Clementon section of the township, is believed to be in the Atlantic City area but is is considered endangered because he requires medication due to health issues, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says

A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
