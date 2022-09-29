Read full article on original website
Cops ask for help locating a missing, endangered N.J. man
Police in Gloucester Township are looking for an endangered 63-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from by his family since Thursday. Duane Myers, of the Clementon section of the township, is believed to be in the Atlantic City area but is is considered endangered because he requires medication due to health issues, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
Troubleshooters: NJ dog owner warning others after receiving hefty vet bill
A Cherry Hill woman says she paid thousands of dollars more than she needed to and she wants others to avoid the same mistake.
Cops looking for hit-and-run driver who struck girl near N.J. school
Bellmawr police are looking for a hit-and-run driver of a pickup truck who allegedly fled after striking and injuring a 9-year-old girl in front of an elementary school Monday morning. The girl was hit near Ethel M. Burke Elementary School shortly before classes started in the Camden County school district,...
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said Lindenwold...
ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
N.J. man arrested, charged with shooting death after police standoff
Authorities arrested a man wanted in a Friday night killing in Lindenwold after a standoff in Gloucester Township Saturday morning, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday. Ronin Austin Nevels, 23, of Lindenwold, is charged with shooting Isaiah Shaw, 23, on Egg Harbor Road in Lindenwold at about 9:50...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man
A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
CONFIRMED: Body Of Missing 54-Year-Old Cape May Court House Man Has Been Found
News broke earlier this week about a man who ditched his ride as the car was traveling on Route 55 on Thursday, September 27th. Unfortunately, sources have reported that the man's body has now been located. Unfortunately for Roy Osmundsen's family, not much else has been confirmed about what happened....
OCEAN COUNTY: PASTOR STEVE FROM DESTINY’S BRIDGE IS SEEKING DONATIONS OF WARM CLOTHES AND CAMPING GEAR FOR THE HOMELESS
Two days ago I got a call from a local church saying they had been putting up a woman in a local hotel for a while, but now they were running out of money, and weren’t able to put her up any longer. I asked the fellow if he would give the woman my number, and to have her call me a little later in the day.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says
A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
