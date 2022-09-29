HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reba McEntire will be making a stop at the GIANT Center on April 14, 2023, with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. McEntire’s “Live in Concert” tour has been extended, following sold-out shows during the fall leg. McEntire added an additional 14 dates to her tour, including the stop at the GIANT Center. The tour will conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.

