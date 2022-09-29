ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, PA

abc27.com

Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash closes lane

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing travel delays around noon on Tuesday. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286. The right lane is said to be blocked and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
City
Strasburg, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County road closed for three vehicle crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County has been closed due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south is closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. Police are on scene reporting a three-vehicle crash including one vehicle on its side.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Whitaker Center honors local women of STEM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies. These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages Adams County church

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County. According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
#Linus Traffic#The Rails#Holiday Season#Strasburg Rail Road#Murder Mysteries#Holiday Events
abc27.com

Pledge of Allegiance: Halifax class of 1962 class reunion

(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Oct. 4, features the Halifax class of 1962 class reunion. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
HALIFAX, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Miracle Network hosts ‘Hatchets for Hope’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Children’s Miracle Network threw an “axe for kindness” in its first-ever “Hatchets for Hope” event. Proceeds from the event benefited the Extra Life program at the Children’s Miracle Network, which raises money to provide life-saving medical equipment, programs, and research for kids at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry Township Police say their early investigation determined a 2017...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing endangered person in Lancaster found safe

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were looking for 58-year-old Douglas Martin, who they said may have been at special risk of harm or injury. In an update, police said Martin has been located safe. Martin was believed to have been operating a 2011 gray Ford...
LANCASTER, PA
NewsBreak
Halloween
abc27.com

Reba McEntire to perform in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reba McEntire will be making a stop at the GIANT Center on April 14, 2023, with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. McEntire’s “Live in Concert” tour has been extended, following sold-out shows during the fall leg. McEntire added an additional 14 dates to her tour, including the stop at the GIANT Center. The tour will conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township police say vehicle break-ins up, but most left unlocked

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Manheim Township Police Department, Manheim and Lancaster townships are seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins. Since Sept. 1, police have investigated approximately 47 reports of thefts from motor vehicles, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Of those reports, 44 vehicles...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

York County man arrested in 2020 Harrisburg ‘Tinder’ homicide

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2020 homicide in Harrisburg. According to Northern York Regional Police, Cody Allen Gerber was arrested in connection to the death of Emily Pritsch after she was found deceased inside a vehicle on October 4, 2020.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Apartment damaged in Lebanon County fire

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment was damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Keystone Hook and Ladder Company, crews were called at 7:20 a.m. to a fire on the unit block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown Borough. The fire was contained to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Oz, Shapiro speak at Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two conversations back-to-back. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who are running for different offices, shared the same stage at different times during the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner on Monday, Oct. 3. “You have a lot...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

‘Dancing With the Stars: Live!’ to stop in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dancing With the Stars: Live! is coming to the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, now with live production. The show’s tour will feature world-renowned dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha...
HERSHEY, PA

