Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
School District of Lancaster building closed due to water main break
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Phoenix Academy in the School District of Lancaster was closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to a nearby water main break, according to a message posted on the district’s website and Facebook page. A water main break near Phoenix Academy caused some flooding in the...
Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash closes lane
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing travel delays around noon on Tuesday. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286. The right lane is said to be blocked and...
Lancaster County road closed for three vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County has been closed due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south is closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. Police are on scene reporting a three-vehicle crash including one vehicle on its side.
Hometown Hero: Whitaker Center honors local women of STEM
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies. These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Early morning fire damages Adams County church
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County. According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.
Pledge of Allegiance: Halifax class of 1962 class reunion
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Oct. 4, features the Halifax class of 1962 class reunion. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
Children’s Miracle Network hosts ‘Hatchets for Hope’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Children’s Miracle Network threw an “axe for kindness” in its first-ever “Hatchets for Hope” event. Proceeds from the event benefited the Extra Life program at the Children’s Miracle Network, which raises money to provide life-saving medical equipment, programs, and research for kids at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry Township Police say their early investigation determined a 2017...
Update: Missing endangered person in Lancaster found safe
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were looking for 58-year-old Douglas Martin, who they said may have been at special risk of harm or injury. In an update, police said Martin has been located safe. Martin was believed to have been operating a 2011 gray Ford...
Reba McEntire to perform in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reba McEntire will be making a stop at the GIANT Center on April 14, 2023, with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. McEntire’s “Live in Concert” tour has been extended, following sold-out shows during the fall leg. McEntire added an additional 14 dates to her tour, including the stop at the GIANT Center. The tour will conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.
Manheim Township police say vehicle break-ins up, but most left unlocked
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Manheim Township Police Department, Manheim and Lancaster townships are seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins. Since Sept. 1, police have investigated approximately 47 reports of thefts from motor vehicles, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Of those reports, 44 vehicles...
York County man arrested in 2020 Harrisburg ‘Tinder’ homicide
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2020 homicide in Harrisburg. According to Northern York Regional Police, Cody Allen Gerber was arrested in connection to the death of Emily Pritsch after she was found deceased inside a vehicle on October 4, 2020.
Apartment damaged in Lebanon County fire
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment was damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Keystone Hook and Ladder Company, crews were called at 7:20 a.m. to a fire on the unit block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown Borough. The fire was contained to...
Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
Oz, Shapiro speak at Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two conversations back-to-back. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who are running for different offices, shared the same stage at different times during the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner on Monday, Oct. 3. “You have a lot...
‘Dancing With the Stars: Live!’ to stop in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dancing With the Stars: Live! is coming to the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, now with live production. The show’s tour will feature world-renowned dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha...
