WHEC TV-10
RPD will hold conference at 1 p.m. about investigation involving Kelvin Vickers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is delivering a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday about the recent investigation involving Kelvin Vickers, who is charged with three murders. Once it starts, you can watch the conference live here. The conference comes as a Criminal Complaint from the...
1 dead, another injured in separate Rochester shootings
There are no suspects in custody in either of the shootings at this time.
Jury selection begins in Kirk Ashton trial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing dozens of students, many during school hours. Ashton was arrested in April, 2021, pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, and resigned that September. Ashton had been Northwood’s principal since 2004. When he […]
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
13 WHAM
Woman accused of assaulting deputy in Wayne County
Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
2021 report: 45k domestic dispute calls made in Monroe County
Speakers said the best way to combat domestic violence include passing legislation making it easier for victims to break away from abusers, as well as funding grassroots organizations.
Police searching for missing person last seen in Wheatland
Bodine was wearing a blue hoodie with a red shirt underneath, jeans, and a hat.
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after being struck in Rochester hit-and-run
Anyone with information on the first vehicle is asked to dial 911.
WHEC TV-10
Morelle and Singletary looking to solve problem of city violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The rise in the number of violent gun crimes here in Rochester has people looking for solutions. Something that will get dangerous criminals off the streets. News10NBC talked to Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NYS), and his challenger former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary (R), on how they...
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges
Troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch, officials said.
Two separate shootings in Geneva, two men in critical condition, house with kids shot at
(WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot in an area of the Courtyard Apartments on October 2 at 12:10 a.m., City of Geneva Police say. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots in the area and found two men in their 30’s who both had gunshot wounds. The men were taken to […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County’s domestic violence rate is over double statewide rate excluding NYC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local community leaders have declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Willow Domestic Violence Center’s president and CEO, Meaghan de Chateauvieux, revealed the 2021 Monroe County domestic violence report at a conference. It summarizes data and trends of cases in the county. This year’s report showed the effects of the pandemic made things worse.
WHEC TV-10
Missing: 36-year-old Justin Bodine who was last seen in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find missing 36-year-old Justin Bodine. Justin was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, walking away from an address on Spring Street in Wheatland. Anyone with information that can help to find Justin is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Searching For Driver Who Hit a Pedestrian on Lake Ave
A man in his 50s is clinging to life after police say he was hit by at least two northbound vehicles while crossing Lake Avenue, on foot. It happened around 8 last night in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say traffic had a green light, and the first vehicle that hit...
