West Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II crash

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Peoria County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Peoria County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
West Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Peoria, IL
City
Justice, IL
1470 WMBD

One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10:12 p.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Park on the city’s south side. Upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person. Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

West Peoria man charged in death of wife, 8-year-old son

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Woman hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Peoria. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to West Columbia Terrace for back-to back Shot Spotter alerts of 15 rounds each around 9:30 p.m. While on the way to the scene, dispatch advised there was a victim on North Flora.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Family mourns the loss of loved ones to domestic violence

WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - New details have been learned about the woman and her eight-year old son killed Thursday in a case of domestic violence. She had moved away after getting a protection order. Now, her family hopes others facing similar troubles will be able to escape before...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash

PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two people killed in Illinois crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
LEE COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Man's death under investigation as Peoria's 20th homicide of 2022

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a man's death in the North Valley is under investigation as a homicide. 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant was found dead in an alley in the 600 block of NE Adams around 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Harwood said he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Alleged dog abuser back in Peoria County jail

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms to 25 News that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case, has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince was arrested on Thursday by Sheriff Deputies. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

