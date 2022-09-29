Read full article on original website
Magic 95.1
Monday afternoon shooting in Carbondale leaves one dead
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a murder. At about 1:25 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Police say a person was shot and fatally wounded in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The shooting caused Carbondale schools to go into lockdown and SIU leaders to issue a shelter...
Magic 95.1
Murder trial underway in Wayne County (Ill.)
Jury selection began Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Several jurors were seated for the trial of Brodey Murbarger. He was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols, a Fairfield girl who went missing in 2014 at the age of 15. Jury selection was...
Magic 95.1
Suspects in custody in fatal shooting
A shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Monday afternoon has led to the death of one person and at least two suspects are in custody. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, there are not any remaining offenders at large. Officers found a...
Magic 95.1
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Magic 95.1
Carbondale man sentenced to IDOC
A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 18 1/2 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Jackson County authorities accepted by guilty plea from 21-year-old Jason Wooley Jr. on a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony. Wooley and three others reportedly entered into the apartment of a 21-year-old...
wfcnnews.com
Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler
UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
