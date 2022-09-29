Read full article on original website
Game times announced for three A-State football games
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference road game against Southern Miss on Saturday, Oct. 15, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office announced Monday. Additionally, the Arkansas State Athletics department announced that the final two home games against...
After milestone performance, A-State’s Lang wins Sun Belt weekly honor
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State senior return specialist and running back Johnnie Lang took home the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Lang returned three kicks for 146 yards in A-State’s 45-28 win over ULM Saturday, including a 98-yard return for a...
High school kicks off College Application Campaign Month
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the time of year again for high school seniors across the nation to start applying for higher education programs, if that’s the path they choose. A campaign aimed at helping those students make the best decisions for themselves kicked off Monday. The Academies...
Nearly 215,000 pounds of rice donated to food bank
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fun fact: More than half of the nation’s rice crop is grown in the state of Arkansas. To commemorate National Rice Month, the industry donated 214,900 pounds of the grain Thursday, Sept. 29, to the Arkansas Foodbank. According to our content partner, Talk Business &...
Northeast Arkansas library adds unique section
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Library added a “seed library” to its collection. When at the library, patrons can grab several kinds of seeds to plant in their gardens. The seeds are free with options such as okras, corn, lettuce, basil, and more. “Many thanks to...
Oct. 3: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More fall weather this week! Mornings stay very comfortable and cool as we drop into the 40s and 50s each night. Afternoon temperatures remain comfortable in the 80s with plenty of sunshine. For the...
Surviving the storm, Northeast AR native shares her experience
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KAIT) - A woman who grew up in the Jonesboro area shares the moments before she took cover from Hurricane Ian. Paradise Gibson moved from Jonesboro to Florida during her Sophomore year of high school. She is now a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
Off to the races for annual Terrapin Derby
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday Lepanto held its 92nd annual Terrapin Derby. For those who aren’t familiar . . . it’s a turtle race!. The race has been growing each year, bringing in more than the previous year. Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore spoke with one firefighter that said he has spoken with people from as far away as Ireland regarding the event.
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Federal student aid applications open
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Federal student aid applications for the next school year are now open. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year became available on October 1. Students wishing to receive financial aid must have their FAFSA completed by June 30. You can go to student-aid-dot-gov to fill out your...
GR8 JOB: Pocahontas Mayor honored with prestigious award
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas mayor has been honored with the title Mayor of the Year. Mayor Keith Sutton of Pocahontas was awarded the prestigious title by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police. Police Chief David Edington said he received an email asking for nominations for the...
BRTC to host flu, COVID vaccine clinic
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic, which is open to the public, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Highway 304 East, in Pocahontas. Registration...
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
Service road on I-555 to close for repairs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A service road on I-555 in Craighead County is expected to close. A media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that crews are planning to resurface a service road on the south side of Interstate 555 between the on-ramp from Caraway Road and extending to Red Wolf Boulevard.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden man died Monday afternoon when his ATV collided with a Jeep. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3 on State Highway 63, north of Ravenden. William Henderson, 76, was northbound when his 2010 Polaris RX crossed the center...
Boil order issued for Pocahontas neighborhoods
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents of Pocahontas have been told to boil their water before consumption. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water order following a water main break. The order affects those living from Concord Trail to Sweet Gum, including Mulberry Trail and Woodland Hills Circle.
Time running out to register for low-cost pet vaccine clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pet owners have just a little more than a week to register for an upcoming low-cost pet vaccination clinic. The clinic, hosted by Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansas for Animals, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. To participate, owners...
Food pantry sees spike amid rising prices
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fighting hunger in northeast Arkansas has gotten a little tougher recently as the number of people battling food insecurity continues to rise. Since January the Witt House has struggled to keep up its food pantry serving over 8,000 people. Chase Burns with Paragould First United Methodist...
Police asking drivers to use extreme caution during harvest season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of year, Harvest season. Farmers are out on the area roadways, traveling to harvest this year’s crops. Local law enforcement is asking drivers to be careful. While taking in the crops, farmers sometimes must take to the roadway to transport certain...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he ran from police has been caught. According to Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose, officers tracked down the suspect, Anthony Caplinger, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, trying to enter the McDonald’s in Hardy.
