Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
1470 WMBD
One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10:12 p.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Park on the city’s south side. Upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person. Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
25newsnow.com
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II crash
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Woman injured in Peoria shooting Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Columbia Terrace and N. Flora Avenue for back-to-back ShotSpotter alerts of 15 rounds each. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says while police were enroute, dispatch advised them that there was an...
25newsnow.com
Police: Man in IDOC custody indicted for alleged role in May robbery
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say a Heyworth man has been indicted for his role in a May 29 robbery at the Eastland Suites. Robert Eldridge, 47, was arrested for and indicted for the robbery September 30, after a lengthy investigation, police said in a release. No bond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Family mourns the loss of loved ones to domestic violence
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - New details have been learned about the woman and her eight-year old son killed Thursday in a case of domestic violence. She had moved away after getting a protection order. Now, her family hopes others facing similar troubles will be able to escape before...
1470 WMBD
PPD seeks info after homeless man’s body is found in Peoria alleyway
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have launched a death investigation and are seeking the public’s help in the wake of the discovery of a homeless man’s dead body late Thursday. PPD says officers were called to the 600 block of NE Adams Street around 4:10 p.m. on...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
wcbu.org
Man's death under investigation as Peoria's 20th homicide of 2022
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a man's death in the North Valley is under investigation as a homicide. 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant was found dead in an alley in the 600 block of NE Adams around 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Harwood said he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to...
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
Central Illinois Proud
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for West Peoria double homicide
UPDATE (9:13 p.m.) — A man was arrested in connection to a West Peoria double homicide Thursday. According to an update from the Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of endangering the life and health of a child, and obstructing justice.
Comments / 5