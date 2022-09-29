ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The World Bank chief warns ‘perfect storm’ of stagflation and global recession: ‘A tough reality confronts the global economy’

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjyMa_0iFMM3vu00

Global recession and stagflation risks are ticking upward, especially for the developing world.

A “perfect storm” of challenges could reverse years of economic development and threaten to tip the global economy into a recession, and potentially into stagflation, the head of the World Bank warned this week.

Global institutions including the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization have both warned that countries around the world are sliding into a “global recession,” and experts say a combination of low growth and persistent inflation, known as stagflation, is a very real risk—especially for developing economies.

On Wednesday, World Bank President David Malpass echoed fears about global economic challenges during a speech at Stanford University. With current policies, it will take a long time for countries to readjust their economies, Malpass said, and in the meantime the world’s governments—especially those of developing nations—should prepare for a drawn-out period of slow growth.

“A tough reality confronts the global economy—and especially the developing world. A series of harsh events and unprecedented macroeconomic policies are threatening to throw development into crisis,” Malpass said.

“This has consequences for all of us due to the interlinked nature of the global economy and civilizations around the world.”

Prolonged stagflation risks

In June of this year, the World Bank warned that the aftereffects of the Ukraine War could lead to stagflation around the world. And earlier this month, the international lender and developmental agency cautioned that a global recession is a very real possibility as central banks worldwide raise interest rates to fight rising inflation.

On Wednesday, Malpass reaffirmed stagflation fears, citing how long it will take for the global economy to recover from the shocks of the Ukraine war and the global energy market’s disruption caused by Russia’s international isolation.

“Global energy production may take years to diversify away from Russia, prolonging the stagflation risk,” Malpass said. He added that the developing world is set to be hit hardest, as these countries are still recovering from the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising foreign debt, and increasingly limited fiscal budgets.

“A pressing danger for the developing world is that the sharp slowdown in global growth deepens into global recession,” he said.

Russia is the world’s second-largest natural gas producer and third-largest petroleum producer, but international sanctions and disrupted supply chains have left a significant dent in the global energy market. The Ukraine invasion has sparked an energy crisis in Europe and has raised prices globally.

The developing world, which is suffering from high energy prices, has also been hit by high food and fertilizer prices, exacerbated by the Ukraine war. Russia and Ukraine used to be primary suppliers of food and fertilizer products to several developing countries, but the war has severely disrupted supply and threatened a new global food crisis.

Malpass said that a recession is an increasingly likely outcome in Europe too, largely because of high energy prices. Growth is showing signs of slowing in the U.S. and China as well, trends which could have reverberating consequences on the global economy.

Alternative responses

Rich and poor countries around the world have resorted to raising interest rates this year in an effort to reduce domestic inflation. But Malpass cautioned that this approach was significantly raising the risks of a global recession, and urged nations to think of different strategies.

“Developing countries are in the middle of one of the most internationally synchronous episodes of monetary and fiscal policy tightening,” he said, adding that trends playing out in advanced economies—including raising interest rates, slowing growth, lower economic productivity, and draining of global energy supplies—are creating significant risks for the developing world.

Malpass warned that if these policies become the “new normal,” it could cause underinvestment in the developing world and hurt economic growth prospects, which, combined with persistent high prices for energy, fertilizers, and food, could prolong stagflation risks.

“With inflation high, several tools are available beyond interest rate hikes,” he said. Malpass recommended advanced economies to invest more globally to increase supply of critical commodities including energy and food, and to improve domestic fiscal spending plans.

Malpass also requested that wealthy nations allocate more capital toward promoting growth in developing and vulnerable nations, especially in projects involving climate change adaptation, health care infrastructure, and education.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 49

Atlantean
5d ago

ARTICLE 2, SECTION 4 OF THE US CONSTITUTION which states... "The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, high TREASON, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." TREASON is a crime punishable by death, see U.S. Code Title 18. Any person convicted of treason against the United States also forfeits the right to hold public office in the United States. VOTE THE DEMOCRATS OUT OF OFFICE BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!!!!!! VOTE RED ‼️

Reply(13)
37
Trina Tropple
4d ago

Eff this guy! Wealthy nations need to prop up the developing nations??? That's a great idea except for the fact that the U.S. is paying BILLIONS to Ukraine already. Why is that?

Reply(1)
8
Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
5d ago

Biden time as president will hopefully cause all future candidates to be assessed for mental stability.

Reply(1)
13
Related
Fortune

‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
STOCKS
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Malpass
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#World Economy#Global Recession#International Sanctions#The World Bank#Stanford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
China
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Fortune

Fortune

220K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy