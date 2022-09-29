ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

Related
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores

This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
CLINTON, IA
97X

Last Gasp Car Show Is This Weekend in Davenport!

This weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, starting Friday, It's Iron Invasion. Some cool vendors to check out early, and some kick-ass bands in the evening including my pal Mark Detl 's outfit Zed. Saturday is full-tilt autobilia, auctions, retro lifestyle cool-ass cars, vans, a few bikes, and more music...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween

Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
BETTENDORF, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Government
97X

Ghosts, Spirts, and Monsters, Oh My! Don’t Miss This Davenport Event

Working in the Rock & Roll Mansion has its upsides for sure. It's a really cool old building. It's an old funeral home that was repurposed into a radio station. Right by my office was the choir loft where they would sing during services. When I first got to the Quad Cities, instead of a big truck with the radio station's logo on it, we would drive an actual hearse.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Quad City#Festival#Great Pumpkin#The Bettendorf City Hall
KWQC

‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest Raises Money for a Great Cause

This Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Geneseo, IL it's the 2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest all for a great cause. Geneseo Brewing Co. and Made For More Apparel are raising money for SEAL Family Legacy, which is a local nonprofit that raises awareness for military members killed in service to our country and raises funds for their children.
GENESEO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
97X

October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do

Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine

A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities

September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
GALESBURG, IL
97X

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport

October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy