New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
Last Gasp Car Show Is This Weekend in Davenport!
This weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, starting Friday, It's Iron Invasion. Some cool vendors to check out early, and some kick-ass bands in the evening including my pal Mark Detl 's outfit Zed. Saturday is full-tilt autobilia, auctions, retro lifestyle cool-ass cars, vans, a few bikes, and more music...
Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween
Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
Ghosts, Spirts, and Monsters, Oh My! Don’t Miss This Davenport Event
Working in the Rock & Roll Mansion has its upsides for sure. It's a really cool old building. It's an old funeral home that was repurposed into a radio station. Right by my office was the choir loft where they would sing during services. When I first got to the Quad Cities, instead of a big truck with the radio station's logo on it, we would drive an actual hearse.
City Of Rock Island Beings Asphalt Preservation Program, Road Closures Begin Wednesday
The City of Rock Island is getting ready to start its 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program on two city streets. While it will be nice to have newly paved roads, that does mean road closures will need to happen for work to be done as quickly as possible. The construction will begin Wednesday on two Rock Island streets and it should only last a few days.
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest Raises Money for a Great Cause
This Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Geneseo, IL it's the 2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest all for a great cause. Geneseo Brewing Co. and Made For More Apparel are raising money for SEAL Family Legacy, which is a local nonprofit that raises awareness for military members killed in service to our country and raises funds for their children.
October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do
Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
Council Votes To Make Davenport’s 3rd & 4th Streets Two-Way Roads
A conversation that’s been ongoing since the 1980’s finally hit a resolve. Tonight, the Davenport City Council voted in favor of a proposal that makes 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport two-way roads. The council voted to make 3rd & 4th two-way roads between River Drive and...
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
October Is Cool, But It’s Not “Swinging From A Hoist” Cool
Welcome to October in the Dwyer and Michaels Classic Car Calendar from The Camera Corner. The 1969 Camaro that Samantha is swinging around next to is owned by Brock Smet and Jim Childs. Jenna Sue Photography took the photo, and all the extras you see here. I think it's cute...
Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
Nerdspeak in Bettendorf Celebrates Their One-Year Anniversary in the Quad Cities!
“Nerd”toberfest is this Saturday, October 1st at Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf to celebrate their one-year anniversary in the Quad Cities from 5pm-10pm. They'll have Famous Dave’s food truck and music by Bethann Heidgerken. Plus a Limited Release Imperial Oatmeal Stout, aged 1yr in Blaum Brothers Bourbon Barrels. Other...
Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport
October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
