ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

For the birds: Police wrangle peacocks found roaming in parking lot

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. — Two birds of a feather were found flocking together in a parking lot where they didn’t belong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4Qji_0iFMLWEh00

In a news release, the Jonesboro Police Department said its officers were called to corral some colorful friends after peacocks were found in the parking lot of a medispa. Police said their officers “quacked” the case wide open when they arrived and saw the adult birds walking near the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TycYB_0iFMLWEh00

The officers jumped into action to prevent the peacocks from wandering into the road, saying that would be both “hawk-ward (and ill-eagle).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiyhM_0iFMLWEh00

Officers called animal control, which came and removed the animals, which were returned to their owners, KAIT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy