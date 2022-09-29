Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Phoebe named Georgia's College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year
Phoebe’s innovative healthcare workforce development partnership with the Albany-based Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy earned Phoebe recognition as Georgia’s 2022 College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year. “We rolled up our sleeves and went to work hand-in-hand with 4C Academy to come up with...
wfxl.com
Community leaders sign proclamation to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- Albany and Dougherty County leaders proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month Monday afternoon at the Government Center. Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul says that in the county alone, there were 8,219 family violence calls. Of those calls, 4,597 generated reports and from those reports, there were 2,522 people arrested with a family violence related charge.
wfxl.com
Not-so-spooky fun scheduled for Halloween in Southwest Georgia
As the traditional Halloween day quickly approaches on Monday, October 31st, many folks across South Georgia are getting costumes ready for their holiday celebrations. Many communities are gearing up for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and much more. Here is a list of events in SWGA communities to mark on your calendar:
wfxl.com
Toys for Tots campaign kicks off 75th year of service
The Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again to bring smiles to children in Southwest Georgia for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Monday morning, MCLB kicked off the 75th annual donation drive on base. Last year, over 15,000 toys were collected and around...
wfxl.com
Rivers Alive cleanup scheduled for 2nd weekend in October
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful announces their annual Rivers Alive Flint River clean-up effort is scheduled for this Saturday morning. Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division, and The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
Albany Herald
No. 7 Dougherty makes statement with win over No. 6 Crisp County
ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans made a statement and secured their first region win with a dominating 25-9 win over No. 6-ranked Crisp County at Hugh Mills Stadium Saturday evening in front of a large Homecoming crowd. The Trojans are now 6-0 on the year and 1-0...
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise
ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
One dead, another injured in Friday afternoon fire in Albany
ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Saturday morning the individual who died in a Friday-afternoon fire was a 38-year-old female, but the coroner said the name of the victim was not yet being released pending notification of family. One other person was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winds out of the northwest will continue as we go throughout the rest of this evening expect gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. However, we will see a drop in wind speeds moving into Sunday afternoon and evening. Now, tonight’s lows will be in the mid-50s across the areas and then highs for Sunday will be mainly in the low 80s. No rain chances in the near term whatsoever as there’s a dry airmass that is sitting right over the area. This will be influencing that positive, pleasant weather that we have been seeing for the past few days with plenty of sunshine across the area. Now we do see a few models that are trying to show an upper-level trough at some point in the forecast period, but the only thing this will lead to is cooler overnight lows from the mid to upper 50s down into the low 50s. How about the high temperatures? Highs will reside in the low to mid-80s. By the late week, temperatures will be rising a bit due to a high-pressure system that moves into place in SWGA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by that time with slightly warmer overnight temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. However dry conditions will prevail even during that point.
wfxl.com
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
wfxl.com
Sumter County man wanted for several charges
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. SCSO says that 42-year-old Latenza Streeter is wanted on several charges. He was last seen in Plains and could possibly be near Smithville on a Honda four-wheeler. Streeter is 5’09’ and weighs 170...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. murder suspect officially charged with capital murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Ryan Antonio Tolbert, the suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Henry County has been charged with Capital Murder. Tolbert is held in the Henry County Jail with no bond set in the case. The judge has asked that Tolbert be held in jail on no...
