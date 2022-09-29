Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Related
WOOD
GR Chamber hosting 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that west Michigan is home to so many great businesses. The Grand Rapids Chamber is honoring twenty five of most exceptional businesses right here in the region across nine different award categories at the 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala later this month.
WOOD
Volunteers add 200 trees to Grand Rapids' canopy
Grand Rapids’ Southtown neighborhood is a little greener, thanks to roughly 200 volunteers. (Oct. 1, 2022) Volunteers add 200 trees to Grand Rapids’ canopy. Legally blind Army veteran continues to serve with …. It’s the final day of Art Prize!. US Preventive Task Force recommends all adults...
WOOD
Dinner made easy with Crafted Market Signatures from Meijer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Meijer is dedicated and committed to bringing the community fresh and delicious ingredients to accommodate to our ever so busy lifestyles. They have introduced a new product line that is available in the deli section titled Crafted Market Signatures by Meijer. The new product line features several different mealtime options encompassing all sorts of delicious dinner options. The ready to heat meals are located by the deli in the grab and go case. Each of these meals is precooked and prepared fresh in house daily for your enjoyment.
WOOD
Couture for a Cure fashion event helps a great cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Couture for a Cure is Grand Rapids’ premiere fashion event — and it’s all for a great cause of supporting important research and programs at the Van Andel Institute. This year’s intimate event will feature a one-of-a-kind fashion show by Leigh’s, along with a special look at the Fall/Winter 2022 collection from world-renowned Italian brand Max Mara. Artistry™ skincare and makeup will grace the runway, with opportunities for guests to experience these on-trend products at the Artistry™ beauty bar. Although this year’s event is sold out, there are plenty of ways to get involved — including VAI’s Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory gala on Thursday, Oct. 27!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Heinz Orthodontics offers positive patient experiences
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a new expert on our team that we want to introduce you to today! Heinz Orthodontics is our Orthodontic Expert and has 2 Grand Rapids area locations – Rockford and Kentwood. They also offer various treatments, flexible hours and payment plans for patients. Dr. Jeff Heinz joins us today to tell us about what they offer in terms of treatment and how they create a positive experience for patients!
WOOD
Bringing together generations while getting an education
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas has been working with Grand Valley State University to welcome a new innovative program that is bringing generations together. It is being called the intergeneration experience which is open to students at Grand Valley State University who are studying health as a profession. The students apply by writing a letter to the residents as to why they want to be part of this experience. Then a panel of residents and leaders at Samaritas decide which student gets accepted. This year’s first ever intergenerational experience student from Grand Valley State University is Kayla Gacioch.
WOOD
Dream 18: Hawkshead Links' 10th hole
About a mile from Lake Michigan north of South Haven is an Arthur Hills gem that’s the 10th stop on the Dream 18. The par-4 10th hole at HawksHead Links is 396 yards from the back tees and 360 from the blues. (Oct. 3, 2022) Dream 18: Hawkshead Links’...
WOOD
EB I-96 closure in Grand Rapids muddles traffic
Many drivers were surprised Monday morning when they discovered eastbound I-96 between US-131 and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids was closed. (Oct. 3, 2022) Many drivers were surprised Monday morning when they discovered eastbound I-96 between US-131 and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids was closed. (Oct. 3, 2022) Storm Team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, community-based hospice provider that serves a 50 mile radius from its Grand Rapids office wherever patients call home and they’re always looking for the community to get involved. Volunteers bring crucial services patients and their families and right they’re in need of volunteers in two service areas:
WOOD
Bee Brave 5k Run and Walk
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-You can run for a cause On Saturday, October 8th from 8:30 am to 2 pm for Van Andel Institutes Bee Brave 5k Run and Walk. All proceeds from the race go directly to Breast Cancer Research at Van Andel Institute. Come out and have fun walking or running while supporting a good cause. The run is being held at the Shagbark Farms in Caledonia. If you cannot make the Bee Brave 5k in person you can still register and participate virtually. For more information and to register for the Bee Brave 5k Run and Walk click here.
WOOD
West Michigan doctors brace for bad flu season
The influenza season is coming to an end in Australia and the country has seen one of its highest number of cases in many years. (Oct. 3, 2022) The influenza season is coming to an end in Australia and the country has seen one of its highest number of cases in many years. (Oct. 3, 2022)
WOOD
Happy Birthday Zeeland! Here's a look at what's happening during the week-long celebration
Happy Birthday Zeeland! Here's a look at what's happening during the week-long celebration. Happy Birthday Zeeland! Here’s a look at what’s happening …. Happy Birthday Zeeland! Here's a look at what's happening during the week-long celebration. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 100422. Storm Team 8 forecast on News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Authorities: Missing teen likely with NY man
Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who is believed to have left home with a man from New York. (Oct. 3, 2022) Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who is believed to have left home with a man from New York. (Oct. 3, 2022)
WOOD
Spectrum Health celebrates Midwifery Week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Midwifery Week was created to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. Spectrum Health is celebrating Midwifery Week this week. Joining us to explain the role of midwives is certified nurse midwife, Roneidra Hill. What type of care do midwives provide?. Spectrum’s CNMs...
WOOD
Community pays tribute as domestic violence homicides surge in Kent Co.
Kent County is on track this year to double the number of domestic violence homicides from the year before. (Oct. 3, 2022) Community pays tribute as domestic violence homicides …. Kent County is on track this year to double the number of domestic violence homicides from the year before. (Oct....
WOOD
Gaines Township precinct audited after election tampering charges
Gaines Township precinct audited after election tampering …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Restaurant works to raise awareness about alopecia. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 100422. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Storm Team...
WOOD
Enter the Johnny Mathis Christmas Contest!
Grand Rapids (WOOD) – The legendary Johnny Mathis will be gracing the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort stage on Dec. 3, 2022. Celebrating his 66th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis’ sublime vocal approach to music eclipses passing fads and trends. He has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories — from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.
WOOD
Vigil remembers domestic violence victims
People are gathering on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids Monday evening to honor those killed in domestic violence cases. (Oct. 3, 2022) People are gathering on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids Monday evening to honor those killed in domestic violence cases. (Oct. 3, 2022) Restaurant works to raise...
WOOD
Wyoming man arrested in Mexico charged with murder
A man who was arrested in Mexico has been brought back to metro Grand Rapids to be charged with murder. (Oct. 3, 2022) Wyoming man arrested in Mexico charged with murder. A man who was arrested in Mexico has been brought back to metro Grand Rapids to be charged with murder. (Oct. 3, 2022)
WOOD
Magnum Sports has what you need for hunting season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hunting season is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to up your already impressive skills, or maybe trying something new, Magnum Sports is your one stop shop. The full-service sporting goods store includes a 12-lane indoor pistol and rifle range, 40 yard indoor archery range, fishing gear and so much more. We went to Greenville to check it all out!
Comments / 0