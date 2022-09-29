Health Headlines: Yale doctor explains how extreme weather impacts public health

Conn. (WTNH) — Hurricanes, typhoons and flooding are among the extreme weather events that continue to pose a major health concern around the globe.

Dr. Sten Vernmond, Yale School of Public Health epidemiologist and pediatrician, explained why this is happening and how climate change is adding fuel to the fire.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.