ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Health Headlines: Yale doctor explains how extreme weather impacts public health

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwPPS_0iFMJX3000

Conn. (WTNH) — Hurricanes, typhoons and flooding are among the extreme weather events that continue to pose a major health concern around the globe.

Dr. Sten Vernmond, Yale School of Public Health epidemiologist and pediatrician, explained why this is happening and how climate change is adding fuel to the fire.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Connecticut celebrates ‘Junior Fire Marshal Day,’ teaches students how to prevent fires

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is celebrating “Junior Fire Marshal Day.” On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont made the proclamation to mark the program’s 75-year anniversary. Around 100 kids were deputized by the Hartford Fire Department and learned ways to keep their families safe from fire. The insurance company, The Hartford, has been dedicated to teaching […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Hauntings and moose — The most Googled things about Connecticut last week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s antlered friends were fa”moose” on Google last week, according to data from the search giant. “Moose in Connecticut” was listed as second-most “rising” search when it comes to Connecticut, according to Google Trends, with searches for the terms increasing by 600%. Hurricane Gloria was third on the “rising” list, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Connecticut on Wednesday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Connecticut this week. The White House confirmed that Harris will travel Wednesday to New Britain to visit Central Connecticut State University (CCSU). She will be a part of a roundtable discussion on protecting women’s reproductive rights that will take place in Davidson Hall. U.S. […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Advocates, state leaders continue the fight to end domestic violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every year, millions of people are impacted by some form of intimate partner abuse. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for services has been unrelenting, with the number of people suffering, continuing to climb. The smallest gesture can make the greatest impact don’t those […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

National Taco Day deals in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — It’s not a holiday you may have heard of, but it’s a holiday near and dear to those of us at News 8. Today, October 4, is National Taco Day! While Taco Tuesdays are commonplace in most households, National Taco Day is the ultimate taco celebration. It’s the perfect time to break out […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Police: Escaped Conn. inmate arrested in Georgia

(WTNH) — An escaped inmate from Connecticut who was on the run has been arrested by police in Georgia. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Henry County, Georgia arrested 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy, who was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Correction’s (DOC) halfway house. Police said Murphy left the […]
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy