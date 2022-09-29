Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
Cubs' David Ross Sings Willie Harris Praises as Manager Candidate
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team.
Ex-White Sox Ozzie Guillen Says He ‘Knows Ballclub Better' Than Anyone
Guillen says he 'knows ballclub better' than anyone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst manager Tony La Russa's expected retirement, it begs the question -- who will manage the White Sox next?. A follow-up question to the manager spot could be -- would the Sox be willing to bring...
‘Wow!' Hoskins, Harper, Schwarber React to Phillies Making Playoffs
HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
Potential White Sox Managerial Candidates as Tony La Russa Steps Down
White Sox managerial candidates as Tony La Russa steps down originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will have a new manager next season. Manager Tony La Russa announced Monday he will not return in 2023 due to medical reasons, after missing the last month of the 2022 season.
Wittenmyer: Cubs Fans Should Root for Padres to Win World Series
Why Cubs fans should root for Padres to win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ six consecutive wins — and 10 in their last 11 — are as nice as they are meaningless with the calendar flipping to October. But if you’re a...
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
How Quickly Can Cubs' Brennen Davis Help Big-League Team in 2023?
How quickly can Brennen Davis help Cubs in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Many expected top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis to make his big-league debut at some point in 2022 before a back injury sidelined him for most of the summer. Davis returned to the field in early...
Tony La Russa Recounts Indelible ‘Blackout' Game in 2021 Playoffs
TLR recounts indelible 'blackout' game in 2021 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was Oct. 10, 2021. The White Sox played the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS. Houston led the series 2-0. According to Tony La Russa, who managed the game as part of his...
La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that,...
What White Sox Looking for in Next Manager After Tony La Russa
The attributes White Sox are looking for in next manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The answer to that depends on the team and its current situation. As far as the White Sox, we have at least a basic idea of what they’re looking for in candidates to take over in the dugout.
Blake Griffin Reveals Celtics Jersey Number, and His Reason Is Fantastic
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a...
Rick Hahn: Past White Sox Connection Not Pre-Req for Manager Job
Connection to 'White Sox DNA' not pre-req for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's been at least one common thread between the past four White Sox managers: they all had some previous connection to the team. But as the White Sox now embark on their second managerial...
