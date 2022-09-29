ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London

Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NBC Chicago

Analysis: NFL Isn't Passing the Eye Test on Head Injuries

What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
NBC Chicago

Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game

Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

