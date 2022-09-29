Read full article on original website
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Ex-NFL Player Defends Justin Fields Missing Mooney on Wide Open TD
Ex-NFL player defends Fields missing Mooney on TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points. An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing...
Analysis: NFL Isn't Passing the Eye Test on Head Injuries
What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
Trent Dilfer Feels ‘Way Better' About Justin Fields, Worse About Bears
Trent Dilfer feels 'way better' about Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On that stat sheet, Justin Fields had a bad game on Sunday. He completed 50 percent of his passes for 174 yards and zero touchdowns. After looking at the score and seeing the Bears lost by...
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game
Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
Bears' Cody Whitehair Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for ‘Some Time'
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return.
Alex Rodriguez expected on the call for Cardinals’ Wild Card Series
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and MLB analyst Michael Kay will call the series as part of an ESPN-supported broadcast for Wild Card weekend.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Sports Cheesehead Head Gear on Radio Hit
Jaylon Johnson sports cheesehead head gear on radio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaylon Johnson shamefully lost a bet with Canadian soccer player Lauren Sesselmann, forcing him to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead during a radio hit on 670 the Score on Monday. "I lost a bet. It...
