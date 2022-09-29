Read full article on original website
Source: Ukraine to Join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup Bid
Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
North Korea Sends Missile Soaring Over Japan in Escalation
North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets...
China's Climate Push Could Spawn New Global Players, Even If Beijing Falls Short on Its Pledge
Two years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping formally announced the world's second largest economy would strive for peak carbon emissions in 2030, and carbon neutrality in 2060. While the country struggles to wean itself off coal, analysts said Beijing's top-level emphasis on climate has fueled a policy push to try...
South Korean and Japanese Defense Stocks Are Rallying After North Korea Fired a Missile Over Japan
In South Korea, shares of Hanwha Aerospace, an aircraft engine manufacturer, rose more than 3% in the morning session, while Korea Aerospace, which also develops fighter jets, jumped more than 4%. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries gained more than 3% and Hosoya Pyro-Engineering rose more than 5% in Asia's early session.
