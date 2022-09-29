GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-You can run for a cause On Saturday, October 8th from 8:30 am to 2 pm for Van Andel Institutes Bee Brave 5k Run and Walk. All proceeds from the race go directly to Breast Cancer Research at Van Andel Institute. Come out and have fun walking or running while supporting a good cause. The run is being held at the Shagbark Farms in Caledonia. If you cannot make the Bee Brave 5k in person you can still register and participate virtually. For more information and to register for the Bee Brave 5k Run and Walk click here.

CALEDONIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO