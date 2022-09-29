ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Source: Ukraine to Join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup Bid

Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
UEFA
NBC Chicago

Indonesia Police Chief, Others Removed Over Soccer Disaster

An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said. Distraught family members were struggling to...
FIFA
NBC Chicago

North Korea Sends Missile Soaring Over Japan in Escalation

North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#Doha
NBC Chicago

Indonesia Is the Best-Performing Asia-Pacific Market So Far This Year

The Jakarta Composite index saw sharp falls in May and July before playing catch-up, and has stayed above the 7,000 level since early August. Foreign investment into stocks has driven the index higher, and Indonesia is benefiting from higher commodity prices, according to Maynard Arif, head of Indonesia equities at DBS Group Research. The Southeast Asian country is a commodity exporter.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy