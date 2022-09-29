ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBC Chicago

Analysis: NFL Isn't Passing the Eye Test on Head Injuries

What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills

Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bulls-Pelicans Preseason Preview: Starting PG Watch, Zion's Return

Bulls-Pelicans preview: Starting PG watch, Zion’s return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls basketball is back. Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT, the Bulls open their four-game preseason schedule by hosting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. And while this Bulls preseason doesn’t carry the same...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game

Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Critical Vote Expected Monday in Chicago Bears' Proposed Move to Arlington Heights

UPDATE: The Arlington Heights village board rejected the ordinance on Monday night in a unanimous vote. You can read an updated version of this story here. As the Chicago Bears' inch closer to moving from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, a critical vote about the team's proposed new stadium is expected to take place Monday among Arlington Heights trustees during a Village Board Meeting.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
