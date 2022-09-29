Read full article on original website
NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama Speaks on Basketball Future Ahead of Exhibition Matches
Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama speaks on basketball future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Something you’ve never seen before. NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama doesn’t mince words when talking about his future. The 7-foot-3 French basketball player, who projects to be the No. 1 overall pick in...
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Analysis: NFL Isn't Passing the Eye Test on Head Injuries
What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
How to Watch Bulls' Preseason Opener Vs. Pelicans, Zion Williamson
How to watch Bulls' preseason opener vs. Pelicans, Zion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long summer away, the Chicago Bulls are back. Tuesday night, the team opens its four-game 2022 preseason schedule by hosting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center. Here is...
Ex-NFL Player Defends Justin Fields Missing Mooney on Wide Open TD
Ex-NFL player defends Fields missing Mooney on TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points. An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing...
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Bulls-Pelicans Preseason Preview: Starting PG Watch, Zion's Return
Bulls-Pelicans preview: Starting PG watch, Zion’s return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls basketball is back. Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT, the Bulls open their four-game preseason schedule by hosting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. And while this Bulls preseason doesn’t carry the same...
Bulls' Dalen Terry More Focused on Improving Than His Role as Rookie
Terry more focused on improving than role as rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a big day for Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry. Albeit unofficial, the 20-year-old plays in his first NBA game Tuesday night when the Bulls host the New Orleans Pelicans for each teams’ preseason opener.
Blake Griffin Reveals Celtics Jersey Number, and His Reason Is Fantastic
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a...
Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game
Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
Bears' Cody Whitehair Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for ‘Some Time'
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Sports Cheesehead Head Gear on Radio Hit
Jaylon Johnson sports cheesehead head gear on radio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaylon Johnson shamefully lost a bet with Canadian soccer player Lauren Sesselmann, forcing him to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead during a radio hit on 670 the Score on Monday. "I lost a bet. It...
Critical Vote Expected Monday in Chicago Bears' Proposed Move to Arlington Heights
UPDATE: The Arlington Heights village board rejected the ordinance on Monday night in a unanimous vote. You can read an updated version of this story here. As the Chicago Bears' inch closer to moving from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, a critical vote about the team's proposed new stadium is expected to take place Monday among Arlington Heights trustees during a Village Board Meeting.
