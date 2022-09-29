Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
In the Upper Valley, fighting back against Parkinson's with a one-two punch
Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. It muddles how the brain sends signals that coordinate movement. In Vermont, it's estimated that one out of a thousand people over age 55 have it. It's a lifelong condition, and there's no cure. But research shows vigorous exercise — and even a...
NECN
Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine
Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
mainepublic.org
Maine DEP orders CMP and partners to remove mats and felled trees from corridor
Residents who live near the planned path of a transmission line in western Maine may soon see trucks and heavy equipment in the area. But state officials and project developers stressed Monday that work has not re-started on the controversial corridor project. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection suspended the...
mainepublic.org
Electric boats are slowly taking off in Maine
On a calm morning on the Cousins River in Yarmouth, Nick Planson unplugs an extension cord running down the dock to his 14 foot Carolina Skiff, hops aboard, turns on the motor, and starts down the river. “We’re just puttering here at 2 and a half knots down the Cousins...
mainepublic.org
Finance authority offers forgivable loans to Maine businesses affected by pandemic
The Finance Authority of Maine on Tuesday launched a forgivable loan program for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. FAME spokesperson Bill Norbert says loans ranging from $10,000 to $2 million are available for eligible businesses. "So companies with fewer than 500 employees, and where 50% or more of...
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
When Will Maine See The First Snow Of The Season?
Even though there is no doubt that we will have a least a few more sunny, warm falls days before the snow flies in Central Maine, we know that it is coming. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has said that we can expect our first Nor'Easter of the winter season in October.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
WMTW
First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland
As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
wabi.tv
Mills announced $5.1 million in grants to be given to Maine families caring for a family member
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday a $5.1 million initiative that will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member at home. The two-year pilot program begins on Monday. Through it -- family caregivers may receive grants to help them access respite...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for October 2022
Like most states, Massachusetts keeps a set monthly schedule for when Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients get their benefits. SNAP benefits in the Bay State are deposited into...
Many Maine residents getting $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
NECN
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
