Read full article on original website
Related
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
Things are not good in Colts Country. An offseason of soul-searching and a fiery intention on winning from owner Jim Irsay were the catalyst for some hefty moves that brought expectations of a potential postseason run. Adding proven veteran assets at quarterback, edge rusher, and cornerback should yield positive results....
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.
The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 5: Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 4 turned out to be a great week to stream a quarterback and a bad week to start your stud running back, so let's make the most of who's available on the waiver wire. Jared Goff and Geno Smith lit up the fantasy scoreboard, while RBs Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson all left with injuries. Williams has a torn ACL, it is feared Taylor has a high-ankle sprain that will cause him to miss multiple weeks, and Patterson is on IR with a knee injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Reunion with Cam Newton? Case For (and Against) Signing QB with Mac Jones Injured
It may be time for the New England Patriots to channel the past at quarterback. To let bygones be bygones. To welcome back a Super Bowl contender from this past decade, one famous for wearing a No. 1 on his jersey. We, of course, are referring to Cam Newton. By...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers Report Card: How’d the defense do against Arizona Cardinals in Week 4?
The Carolina Panthers failed to string together a second consecutive win Sunday, as the squad was blown out in front of its home crowd at Bank of America Stadium in a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers had defeated the Arizona Cardinals and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries
It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
Raleigh News & Observer
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat
At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Mafia Donates to Rival QB Tua Tagovailoa Charity Following Concussion
The AFC East is home to some of the NFL's best rivalries, with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins setting the stage to become the next great one for years to come. However, while the animosity between the two teams and their fan bases is evident when the two square off, much of that ill will disappear when a player for either team is injured. In this case that player is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who exited the Week 3 matchup against the Bills temporarily with a back injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Trevor Lawrence Turns It Over 5 Times in a Meltdown Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to arrive on Sunday. To prove they were ready to be considered one of the NFL's best. But just like on some of the most critical plays of the game, the Jaguars fumbled away their chances, losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 as Trevor Lawrence turned it over five times.
Raleigh News & Observer
It’s a Matter of Trust Between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL plays 17 games these days so you can no longer say the Eagles are perfect at the quarter pole with a 4-0 record, but you can express with confidence that the league's only remaining unbeaten team has been the best in the business through four weeks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4
LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
Raleigh News & Observer
Blame Starts at the Top for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation, now sitting at 1-3 as their losing streak was extended to three games after falling to the New York Jets in Week 4. Just like last season, Pittsburgh is off to a frigid start to the new campaign as they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Arkansas' Treylon Burks had the injury bug jump up against Sunday, being carted off the field on a cart. He was carted from the field at Lucas Oil Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an injury to his left ankle or foot. He did not return to the game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons in the league, but it might have to be put on pause for a bit. Head coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference Monday that Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and it "could keep him out a week or two."
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Place Javonte Williams & Randy Gregory on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos lost in more ways than one over the weekend. Falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 32-23, the Broncos were sent home 2-2 and will be without two key starters. On Tuesday, the Broncos officially placed running back Javonte Williams on injured reserve. He's done for the season with multiple torn ligaments in his knee, reportedly.
Comments / 0