Phys.org
Warmer stream temperatures in burned-over Oregon watershed didn't result in fewer trout
The number of trout in a southern Oregon stream system showed no decline one year after a fire burned almost the entire watershed, including riparian zone trees that had helped maintain optimal stream temperatures for the cold-water fish. The research by Oregon State University sheds light on the ability of...
Phys.org
How Hurricane Ian and other disasters are becoming a growing source of inequality, even among the middle class
Friendswood, Texas, is the type of community that one might think of as a "best case scenario" when it comes to recovering from a disaster. It is a small tight-knit town with well-resourced residents and a strong social infrastructure of local institutions that provided a huge outpouring of support in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It is also the type of community that typically receives a disproportionately high amount of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of a disaster.
