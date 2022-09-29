Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
Bad news for Bama
Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today
Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Postgame News
Baker Mayfield isn't guaranteed to be the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward. Carolina lost to Arizona on Sunday, falling to 1-3 on the season, and Mayfield and the Panthers offense struggled in a major way. Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if the team is considering a...
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss
The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points. In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes. This time, the Browns...
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
‘Keep pounding for football, not each other’: Another fight breaks out during Panthers game
Queen City News obtained video of what appear to be two fans attacking one another.
Our takes on the Cleveland Browns losing to Atlanta, dropping to 2-2: Postgame Orange and Brown Talk
ATLANTA -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to fall to 2-2 on the year. Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock were in Atlanta to cover the game, and Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises join them to talk about another Browns loss that was there for the taking.
Kirk Herbstreit has a surprising new No. 1 in updated top 4 after Week 5
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top 4 after the impact of Week 5 of the 2022 season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. It is not a surprise to see Herbstreit give more love...
Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury
The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
