Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Clayton News Daily

Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets

Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Bama

Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today

Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Postgame News

Baker Mayfield isn't guaranteed to be the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward. Carolina lost to Arizona on Sunday, falling to 1-3 on the season, and Mayfield and the Panthers offense struggled in a major way. Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if the team is considering a...
Yardbarker

Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss

The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points. In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes. This time, the Browns...
Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Yardbarker

Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury

The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
