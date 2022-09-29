ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Making tumor diagnosis kinder to kidneys

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI, in collaboration with ETH Zurich, have optimized a method for tumor diagnosis using radionuclides. Potential side-effects can now be significantly reduced through a molecular trick. The researchers report their results in the current issue of Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry. With the development of...
CANCER
Phys.org

The emergence of form: Study expands horizons for DNA nanotechnology

In the world of biomolecules, none is more iconic, nor more versatile, than DNA. Nature uses the famous double helix to store the blueprints of all living forms, drawing on a four-letter alphabet of nucleotides. Researchers in the field of DNA nanotechnology have been inspired by the seemingly inexhaustible variety...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Moss genome study identifies two new species

A team from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Duke University and other institutions studying Sphagnum moss have identified two new species in North America, and they are learning how evolution may affect the species' role in carbon storage. Researchers looking at moss samples from far-flung habitats used genome sequencing and advanced...
WILDLIFE
#Brain Research#Stem Cell Research#Embryonic Stem Cell#Stem Cell Reports#Uc Irvine
Phys.org

Quantum entanglement: the 'spooky' science behind physics Nobel

This year's physics Nobel prize was awarded Tuesday to three men for their work on a phenomenon called quantum entanglement, which is so bizarre and unlikely that Albert Einstein was skeptical, famously calling it "spooky". So how exactly does it work?. Even people with degrees in physics struggle to understand...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

How farms could help defend the Earth's own microbiome

Action must be taken to conserve, restore and manage the diversity of microbes that live in soil environments to prevent their extinction, according to a Perspective article published in Nature Microbiology. The paper emphasizes the urgent need to protect the microbes that play a fundamental role in supporting life on the planet.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Heat-loving bacteria from an Antarctic volcano could help tackle oil contamination

A comprehensive analysis of bacterial communities from Deception Island, an active volcano in Antarctica, highlights the potential for using heat-loving bacteria to clean up oil contamination, new research led by KAUST researchers shows. Júnia Schultz recently joined KAUST as a postdoc working with Alexandre Rosado. She has set her sights...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Ultraviolet metasurfaces can discriminate the handedness of biomolecules with attomolar sensitivity

Researchers at LSU, in collaboration with Zuse Institute in Berlin, Germany, have developed an ultraviolet metasurface that discriminates between left- and right-handed amino acids with attomolar sensitivity. That work was just published in Nano Letters and titled "Resonant Plasmonic-Biomolecular Chiral Interactions in the Far-Ultraviolet: Enantiomeric Discrimination of sub-10 nm Amino...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers identify key player in cellular response to stress

An enzyme called Fic, whose biochemical role was discovered at UT Southwestern more than a dozen years ago, appears to play a crucial part in guiding the cellular response to stress, a new study suggests. The findings, published in PNAS, could eventually lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Optical biosensing through a toy microscope over a surface 'rainbow' chip

The global spread of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of rapid, accurate, and easy sensing of viruses and diseases. Recently, researchers have been exploring on-chip sensing technologies to tackle these emerging challenges. More and more health care monitoring functionalities are being integrated with wearable devices, including personalized sensing devices that can be implemented in one's daily life.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers find numerical ratings of human feelings have value

A pair of researchers at the University of Oxford's Wellbeing Research Center, reports that numerical ratings people use to measure their feelings have value. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Caspar Kaiser and Andrew Oswald describe their analysis of datasets from people in several countries to compare how they rated their feelings with actions they took.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Hominid prenatal growth rates found to have increased after lineage split from chimps

A combined team of researchers from Western Washington University and the University of California, Berkeley, has found evidence indicating that the human linage that split from chimps underwent an increase in prenatal growth rate soon after the split. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of prenatal growth rates in modern primates and models showing such rates in ancient primates.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Climate simulation more realistic with artificial intelligence

Accurately modeling extreme precipitation events remains a major challenge for climate models. These models predict how the earth's climate may change over the course of decades and even centuries. To improve them especially with regard to extreme events, researchers now use machine learning methods otherwise applied to image generation. Computers...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists identify potential source of 'shock-darkened' meteorites, with implications for hazardous asteroid deflection

When the Chelyabinsk fireball exploded across Russian skies in 2013, it littered Earth with a relatively uncommon type of meteorite. What makes the Chelyabinsk meteorites and others like them special is their dark veins, created by a process called shock darkening. Yet, planetary scientists have been unable to pinpoint a nearby asteroid source of these kinds of meteorites—until now.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Artificial enzyme splits water more efficiently

Mankind is facing a central challenge: It must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Hydrogen is considered a promising alternative to fossil fuels. It can be produced from water using electricity. If the electricity comes from renewable sources, it is called green hydrogen. But it would be even more sustainable if hydrogen could be produced directly with the energy of sunlight.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The fountain of life: Water droplets hold the secret ingredient for building life

Purdue University chemists have uncovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water—something that has puzzled scientists for decades. "This is essentially the chemistry behind the origin of life," said Graham Cooks, the Henry Bohn Hass Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry in Purdue's College of Science."This is the first demonstration that primordial molecules, simple amino acids, spontaneously form peptides, the building blocks of life, in droplets of pure water. This is a dramatic discovery."
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

The last 12,000 years show a more complex climate history than previously thought

We rely on climate models to predict the future, but models cannot be fully tested as climate observations rarely extend back more than 150 years. Understanding the Earth's past climate history across a longer period gives us an invaluable opportunity to test climate models on longer timescales and reduce uncertainties in climate predictions.
ENVIRONMENT

