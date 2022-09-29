ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation.

The exit ramp was blocked, the DOT said.

An unconfirmed report said the vehicle had left the road and gone into the woods.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

