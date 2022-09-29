ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Unruly Lyft Passenger Assaults Officers, EMS Workers In North Jersey, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tESGl_0iFMGy4o00
Hoboken police Photo Credit: Hoboken police (Facebook)

A 56-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting police officers and EMS workers in North Jersey, authorities said.

It all happened around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 when officers responded to First Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken on a report of a potentially drunk and unruly Lyft passenger, local police said.

As she was talking with authorities, Linda Smith, of Hoboken, punched and kicked the officers and EMS workers who were also called to the scene, according to police.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

Smith was eventually released on a summons.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Female Driver Reportedly Groped By Attendant At Route 17 Gas Station, Police Seek Other Victims

A driver told police that an attendant at a Route 17 service station groped her, said authorities who are trying to determine whether there are any other alleged victims. The 25-year-old motorist told police that she’d just paid for gas with a credit card at the Valero station just past the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway near the New York State border around 8 p.m. Sunday, Upper Saddle River Police Capt. Edward Kane said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In East Orange

A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said. The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee

A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Jersey#Ems Workers#First Street#Daily Voice Hudson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop

Police are investigating a shooting at a Long Island auto body shop that left a man dead.The incident took place in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road.According to Suffolk County Police, a 911 caller reported an injured man at Triple J. When p…
DEER PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Watch: Trio Wanted For Damaging Property In Port Jefferson

Police asked the public for help locating three men who are wanted for damaging property on Long Island. Three men ripped out plants from a planter box and knocked over another planter box, causing damage, in Port Jefferson at about 3 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (For a video, see the second image above.)
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
373K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy