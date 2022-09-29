ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder in 18-year-old woman’s fatal overdose in Forsyth County

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

A 19-year-old man has been arrested nearly a year after the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old woman in Forsyth County, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday.

Kai Bakarich is accused of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to Kaylee Boxer, according to investigators.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5200 block of Whisper Point Boulevard on Nov. 5 and spoke with Boxer’s father, who found her dead in bed, according to an incident report.

Boxer had eaten dinner with her parents the night before, the report states. Her father found her the next morning and tried to give her Naloxone spray, but it did not work.

Bakarich was eventually determined to be the dealer who provided Boxer with the drug, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Sept. 15 and has been charged with murder.

Butch Julian
5d ago

thank God Forsyth County still locks criminals up and keeps them there! That's the main reason you don't see the tan klan committing crimes in any County above Fulton County! we have DAs that treat criminals like criminals! Good job Forsyth

Melssa Wilson
5d ago

This is so devastating for all involved. The youth of America are under siege and attack and they have no idea

Eggman
4d ago

I don't think the dealer should be charged. It has and always will be somebody's free will.

