Man charged with murder in 18-year-old woman’s fatal overdose in Forsyth County

A 19-year-old man has been arrested nearly a year after the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old woman in Forsyth County, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday.

Kai Bakarich is accused of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to Kaylee Boxer, according to investigators.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5200 block of Whisper Point Boulevard on Nov. 5 and spoke with Boxer’s father, who found her dead in bed, according to an incident report.

Boxer had eaten dinner with her parents the night before, the report states. Her father found her the next morning and tried to give her Naloxone spray, but it did not work.

Bakarich was eventually determined to be the dealer who provided Boxer with the drug, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Sept. 15 and has been charged with murder.

