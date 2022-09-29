How to clean up safely in SC after property damage and flooding from Tropical Storm Ian

After the storm passes this weekend, you may be looking around and asking, “Now what?”

Experts say it takes a long time to recover from a hurricane or tropical storm. Pace yourself.

Here are some suggestions from Clemson University and the Centers for Disease Control to help make it through the aftermath of Ian.

Photograph damages and have a professional inspect your home. Strange noises could mean the house has become unsafe. Don’t go inside until daybreak. There’s no telling what’s inside.

In dim areas, use flashlights, not candles.

Every time there is a power outage authorities advise not to use generators inside a building, but that also pertains to pressure washers, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices.

And don’t use any of those things outside near an open window, door, or vent. Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless and can cause sudden illness and death.

Beware of floodwater. Dangerous bacteria from overflowing sewage and agricultural and industrial waste can be present in the water. Open cuts can become infected.

If possible, clean and dry your home within 24 to 48 hours. Open windows and doors to air out the house and throw away anything that can’t be cleaned quickly like mattresses and carpeting.

If drywall has been flooded, remove and discard.

Food is another problem in a power outage.

“The key to determining the safety of foods in the refrigerator and freezer is how cold they are, Clemson said on its website. “Most foodborne illnesses are caused by bacteria that multiply rapidly at temperatures above 40°F.”

How much food there is in a freezer makes a difference. If full, food is safe for two days; a day if half full.

You’ve only got 4 to 6 hours before food in the refrigerator starts to spoil. If power is out longer than that, throw the food out or put it in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs.

Don’t taste food to see if it’s safe. You don’t have time to be sick..

Clemson has a power out chart on its website to help determine whether food is safe to eat.

If odor develops inside the refrigerator, wash with one tablespoon of baking soda in a quart of tap water or one cup of vinegar in a gallon of tap water. Activated charcoal from a drug or pet store is your next step if that doesn’t work.

Cooking can be a challenge. Charcoal or gas grills are great but don’t use them inside. See cautions about carbon monoxide above.

Small electrical appliances powered by a generator are great. Wood is too if you know your chimney is sound.

Never build a fire in a carport.

“Sparks can easily get into the ceiling and start a house fire,” Clemson said.

Always carry an ID in case there are security measures set up and be sure to secure your home.