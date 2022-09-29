ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

People

Andie MacDowell Is Gray and Glamorous on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Andie MacDowell — who stopped coloring her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic — has been an outspoken advocate for beauty and aging in Hollywood Andie MacDowell is continuing to embrace the gray! The actress, 64, commanded the catwalk at the L'Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, wearing a shimmery, beaded champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit –– and her now-signature salt-and-pepper curls. The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman returned to her modeling roots during the appearance, where Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria also made a cameo for the brand. The Maid...
People

The Talk's Natalie Morales Has Found Happiness In Daytime Television After Today Show Departure

"News can be really heartbreaking," Morales shares as she announces her return to hard news as a correspondent with CBS's 48 Hours during Hispanic Heritage Month Natalie Morales appears relaxed and at home as she hugs her co-hosts moments before going live for CBS's The Talk. The 50-year-old is clapping her hands and attempting to dance in her high heels, clearly captivated by the filled in studio crowd's excitement. "After so many years, I need laughter in my life. I am so happy," says Morales, who was announced today as a new...
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
People

Rihanna Dresses Up in a Slit Gown to Celebrate A$AP Rocky's 34th Birthday in West Hollywood

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a glam date night at the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday night Rihanna looked fabulous in all black everything as she stepped out with beau A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday over the weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, was photographed heading to the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood for a night of European-inspired fine dining on Sunday night. Wearing a ruched black gown that featured a slit on the left leg, Rihanna paired the glamorous outfit with a stylish...
People

DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'

The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland!  "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
People

Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH

Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
People

Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan

The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
People

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo with All Four Kids from Milan Fashion Week: 'Amore'

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on a special moment she got to share with her kids. The SKIMS founder, 41, recently debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show during Milan Fashion Week, all while her kids — daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 — watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
People

Meghan Markle Shares 'Humbling' Story of 'Adolescent Embarrassment' in New Podcast Episode

Meghan Markle is opening up about a "humbling experience" while growing up. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about feeling sheepish as a teen on the latest episode of Archetypes, which was released Tuesday. Meghan welcomed Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling to discuss Asian representation and the "Dragon Lady" trope, opening the episode by sharing the story of how she felt shy as a teen at a Korean spa, which are traditionally nude.
People

Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall addressed the "manipulation tactics" she says ex Ant Anstead has used to keep her from posting photos of their son, 3-year-old Hudson London Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online. The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had...
People

Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter Corinne for Her New Documentary About Endometriosis: 'So Proud'

Corinne Fox is the executive producer of Below the Belt, a film that follows several women suffering from endometriosis — which Corinne also dealt with in 2018 Jamie Foxx is celebrating his daughter's full-circle moment. On Monday, the actor and singer, 54, gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx for her documentary aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain. Corinne, 28, posted an Instagram video featuring old photos of herself in...
People

Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source

The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress. PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the...
People

Naomi Watts Recalls Being Told Her Career Would Be 'Over at 40': 'That Just Made Me So Mad'

Naomi Watts said in a new interview that Hollywood has to "get comfortable with" women aging Naomi Watts was told her career could be on the downturn almost as soon as she broke through in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, Watts, 54, said that around the time she starred in David Lynch's 2001 film Mulholland Drive, she was told her career could be over by the time she hit 40 years old. "I was told, 'You better get a lot done because it's...
