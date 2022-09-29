Read full article on original website
Colin Hanks is revealing how his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are at handling their grandparent duties. The actor, 44, joined Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, where he shared that his parents are "great" at being grandparents to his two daughters Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9.
Andie MacDowell — who stopped coloring her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic — has been an outspoken advocate for beauty and aging in Hollywood Andie MacDowell is continuing to embrace the gray! The actress, 64, commanded the catwalk at the L'Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, wearing a shimmery, beaded champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit –– and her now-signature salt-and-pepper curls. The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman returned to her modeling roots during the appearance, where Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria also made a cameo for the brand. The Maid...
"News can be really heartbreaking," Morales shares as she announces her return to hard news as a correspondent with CBS's 48 Hours during Hispanic Heritage Month Natalie Morales appears relaxed and at home as she hugs her co-hosts moments before going live for CBS's The Talk. The 50-year-old is clapping her hands and attempting to dance in her high heels, clearly captivated by the filled in studio crowd's excitement. "After so many years, I need laughter in my life. I am so happy," says Morales, who was announced today as a new...
John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a glam date night at the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday night Rihanna looked fabulous in all black everything as she stepped out with beau A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday over the weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, was photographed heading to the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood for a night of European-inspired fine dining on Sunday night. Wearing a ruched black gown that featured a slit on the left leg, Rihanna paired the glamorous outfit with a stylish...
The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland! "Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick. The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling...
Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are enjoying the fall foliage with their little girls. On Monday, the author shared a series of scenic photos on Instagram from a nature walk with her actor husband and their two daughters, Eloise Christina, 4 months, and Lyla Maria, 2. The couple and...
Kim Kardashian is reflecting on a special moment she got to share with her kids. The SKIMS founder, 41, recently debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show during Milan Fashion Week, all while her kids — daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 — watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
Meghan Markle is opening up about a "humbling experience" while growing up. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about feeling sheepish as a teen on the latest episode of Archetypes, which was released Tuesday. Meghan welcomed Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling to discuss Asian representation and the "Dragon Lady" trope, opening the episode by sharing the story of how she felt shy as a teen at a Korean spa, which are traditionally nude.
Christina Hall addressed the "manipulation tactics" she says ex Ant Anstead has used to keep her from posting photos of their son, 3-year-old Hudson London Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online. The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had...
Gwen Stefani is celebrating another birthday with husband Blake Shelton by her side. To mark Stefani's 53rd birthday on Monday, the country star shared a sweet tribute on social media where he raved about his pop star wife. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin...
The Fabelmans set was an emotional one, according to Seth Rogen. At the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity birthday extravaganza on Saturday, Rogen, 40, shared with reporters that filming the movie, which is inspired by the events of Steven Spielberg's life, was an emotional experience for its award-winning director. "It...
Jeremy Sisto is explaining why his daughter no longer uses his last name. While appearing on the Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, the FBI star, 47, shared that his 13-year-old daughter Charlie has started to use his wife's maiden name. Sisto shares daughter Charlie and son Bastian, 10, with wife Addie Lane.
Drew Barrymore is getting back out there. During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old host asked her CBS colleagues and guests from CBS Mornings Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil for feedback on the photo she's chosen for her dating app profile. "I was excited to...
Corinne Fox is the executive producer of Below the Belt, a film that follows several women suffering from endometriosis — which Corinne also dealt with in 2018 Jamie Foxx is celebrating his daughter's full-circle moment. On Monday, the actor and singer, 54, gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx for her documentary aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain. Corinne, 28, posted an Instagram video featuring old photos of herself in...
The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress. PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the...
The trailer for Jennifer Lopez's newest wedding rom-com is here!. On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the first preview for Shotgun Wedding, costarring Josh Duhamel alongside Lopez, 53, as a groom and bride whose destination wedding goes off the rails. Produced by Lopez and directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect and Sisters),...
Naomi Watts said in a new interview that Hollywood has to "get comfortable with" women aging Naomi Watts was told her career could be on the downturn almost as soon as she broke through in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, Watts, 54, said that around the time she starred in David Lynch's 2001 film Mulholland Drive, she was told her career could be over by the time she hit 40 years old. "I was told, 'You better get a lot done because it's...
