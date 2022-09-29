Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
When Investing in a Company, CNBC's No. 1 Financial Advisor Agrees With Warren Buffett: ‘He Likes Cash Flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
Stock Futures Jump as Traders Try to Build on Monday's Rally
Stock futures surged Tuesday as Wall Street aimed to build on a sharp rally seen in the previous session. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased 1.7%. Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2.1%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 407 points, or 1.4%. Monday brought a respite...
Dow Futures Rise as Wall Street Tries to Recover From Tough September
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher Monday as Wall Street tried to start the new month, and quarter, on a solid note. Dow futures traded 91 points higher, or 0.3%. S&P 500 rose 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.3%. Wall Street is coming off a tough month, with the...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here.
European Stocks Close 3% Higher as Bond Yields Fall and Investors Assess Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the day up 3%, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Also significantly higher were technology stocks, up 5%, and industrials, up 4.2%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rivian, Credit Suisse, Poshmark and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Tuesday. Rivian — Rivian's stock rallied 9.3% after the electric vehicle maker announced that third-quarter production rose 67% from the second quarter. The company also noted it's on track to meet its production goals for the year. Poshmark — Poshmark...
Tesla Shares Dip More Than 8% After Third-Quarter Deliveries Report
Shares of Tesla fell Monday after the electric vehicle maker released third-quarter production and delivery numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. Tesla reported 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles produced during the quarter, which missed analysts' expectations of 364,660 deliveries. Shares of Tesla closed down more than 8% Monday...
This Classic Investment Strategy Is on Track for Its ‘Worst Year Ever'—Here's What to Do With Your Money
Investing strategies don't get more classic than the so-called 60/40 allocation. By holding 60% of your portfolio in stocks and 40% in bonds, the thinking goes, you get the best of both worlds: high growth potential from your riskier stocks and protection from your more conservative bonds. For investors who...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
CNBC's No. 1 Financial Advisor Shares His Top 3 Stock Picks
Portfolio manager George Farra says he turns to "high quality stocks that pay dividends" in periods of extreme market volatility. Among his top picks are property/casualty insurance companies Chubb and Progressive. Farra is the co-founder and principal of Woodley Farra Manion, which comes in at No. 1 on the CNBC...
Amazon Reportedly Freezes Corporate Hiring in Its Retail Business
Amazon has instituted a hiring freeze for corporate roles in its retail business, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Tech companies have announced layoffs, hiring freezes and cost cutting efforts amid fears of an economic downturn. Amazon is pausing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a...
Jim Cramer Says Apple Is Still the ‘Greatest Stock of All Time'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors should ignore negative calls about Apple and hold onto their shares of the company. "The next time you hear this Apple mishegoss, you need to recognize that you're still getting one more buying opportunity in what I consider to be the greatest stock of all time," he said.
Australia Stocks Jump After Smaller-Than-Expected Rate Hike; Asia Markets Rise
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.96% to close at 26,992.21, marking the biggest daily gains since March 23. The Topix index gained 3.21% to close at 1,906.89. South Korea's Kospi advanced 2.5% to close at 2,209.38.
Treasury Yields Fall for a Second Day as Investors Weigh Central Bank Policy
Treasury yields fell across the board for a second day Tuesday as traders weigh actions from central banks going forward. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 3 basis points to 3.615%, after having surpassed the 4% mark last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 4.084%.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed, Hang Seng Index at Lowest Levels in 11 Years; Oil Rises
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.9% down, after reaching the lowest levels since October 2011, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.27%.
Elon Musk Revives Twitter Proposal at Original Price Just Days Before Trial: Sources
Twitter shares were halted Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk plans to go through with his acquisition at $54.20 a share. The stock jumped 15% and then was halted for a second time. Elon Musk has reversed course and is again proposing to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share,...
Apple Supplier Foxconn Says It Is ‘Cautiously Positive' on Q4, Adding to Debate Over iPhone 14 Demand
Foxconn said September revenue totaled 822.3 billion new Taiwan dollars ($25.9 billion), up 40.4% year-on-year and 83.2% higher than August, a monthly sales record for the company. One analyst said Foxconn's record revenue came on the back of "storming demand" for the higher priced iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Bullish on Disney
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walt Disney Co: "I'm very, very bullish. Bought some stock last week for the Investing Club." TotalEnergies SE: "I would say Coterra. ......
