Former Ute Devin Lloyd just won a big NFL honor

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) walks off the field after a preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Gary McCullough, Associated Press

Former Ute Devin Lloyd has had a memorable start to his rookie NFL season.

In his first three games as a linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s racked up 24 tackles and two interceptions, according to ESPN .

On Thursday, Lloyd was rewarded for his efforts and named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. NFL.com share some big praise of the 2022 first-round draft pick in its report on this month’s award recipients.

“Lloyd has been a guiding force in the Jaguars’ surprising 2-1 start,” the article said.

Lloyd has been honored for his play several times before. In 2021, he was named the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the Pac-12 championship game. He was also a two-time finalist for the Butkus Award .

“Devin is a special football player. He’s the best defender that’s ever come through the University of Utah, at least in the modern era,” said Utes coach Kyle Whittingham to the Deseret News earlier this year.

Another former Ute, punter Mitch Wishnowsky , brought home the NFL Special Teams Player of the Month award. NFL.com noted that he’s averaging 46.8 yards per punt three games into the season.

“Wishnowsky has placed eight of his 13 punts inside the 20 and perhaps more impressively has placed six inside the 10-yard line,” the article said.

Other winners for September included Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (AFC Offensive Player of the Month) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (NFC Offensive Player of the Month.)

The Associated Press

QB DJ: Uiagalelei answers doubters, leads No. 5 Clemson

