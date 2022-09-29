State official reports police shooting downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown.

Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas.

The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That scene is in a neighborhood near 37 th and Topeka.

Thursday’s activity prompted a short lockdown at Topeka High School and the Shawnee County Courthouse.

