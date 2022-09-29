State official reports police shooting downtown
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown.
Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas.
The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That scene is in a neighborhood near 37 th and Topeka.
Thursday’s activity prompted a short lockdown at Topeka High School and the Shawnee County Courthouse.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0