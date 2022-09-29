Read full article on original website
Federal Judge Robert E. Jones ends his courtroom career at age 95 after 59 years on the bench
The jury box was full. The desks for the prosecution and defense were occupied. The public gallery was packed. When the judge entered the 10th floor courtroom in downtown Portland, he didn’t sit at the bench. He didn’t don his usual black robe. Instead, U.S. District Judge Robert...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country music queen, dies at 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Readers respond: Measure 114 can save lives
As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of gun violence. That’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114, on behalf of 13 current and former prosecutors in Oregon. We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers – senseless murders, tragic...
Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for systemic change in women’s soccer following U.S. Soccer investigation
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called for systemic change at all levels of women’s soccer in the wake of Monday’s report from U.S. Soccer following a yearlong investigation into misconduct and abuse allegations across the National Women’s Soccer League. Here is Brown’s statement:. “The recent investigation and...
Oregon cities plan to sue state government over new environmental rules, parking reform
At least nine Oregon cities say they plan to sue the state over a major climate-focused overhaul of local transportation and land use policies. The cities are resisting policies that override the cities’ parking mandates for businesses and require them to create neighborhoods that mix business, industrial and residential development.
Portland’s early fog and low clouds burn off, leaving Tuesday mostly sunny; high 76
Clouds moving inland from the coast will fill skies in much of the valleys and Portland area early Tuesday before clearing out by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says there’s a 60%-70% chance of cloudy skies to start the day. Some of those clouds will come with patchy fog until about 9 a.m. Skies will begin to clear off by noon, and the afternoon should see mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of about 76 degrees.
Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated another $2 million to Betsy Johnson in September
Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated another $2 million to unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson early last month, bringing the total that Oregon’s most well-known billionaire has spent on Johnson to $3.75 million. Huge political spending by Knight and other wealthy individuals and businesses, including a number of timber...
Class 6A football power rankings: Small shakeups ahead of a big week of league play
For the second week in a row, there hasn’t been much movement in the top five of The Oregonian/OregonLive Class 6A football Power Rankings, but this is something that could change very soon. This Friday, we will see South Medford at Sheldon and West Linn at Tualatin. Both of these games could have massive implications on both league standings and rankings.
