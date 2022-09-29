ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Oregonian

See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 114 can save lives

As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of gun violence. That’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114, on behalf of 13 current and former prosecutors in Oregon. We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers – senseless murders, tragic...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland’s early fog and low clouds burn off, leaving Tuesday mostly sunny; high 76

Clouds moving inland from the coast will fill skies in much of the valleys and Portland area early Tuesday before clearing out by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says there’s a 60%-70% chance of cloudy skies to start the day. Some of those clouds will come with patchy fog until about 9 a.m. Skies will begin to clear off by noon, and the afternoon should see mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of about 76 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
