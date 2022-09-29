ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFVS12

Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Monday afternoon shooting in Carbondale leaves one dead

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a murder. At about 1:25 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Police say a person was shot and fatally wounded in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The shooting caused Carbondale schools to go into lockdown and SIU leaders to issue a shelter...
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Murder trial underway in Wayne County (Ill.)

Jury selection began Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Several jurors were seated for the trial of Brodey Murbarger. He was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols, a Fairfield girl who went missing in 2014 at the age of 15. Jury selection was...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash

A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman arrested on warrant for murder

A 29-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on a recently issued warrant for murder. Christina Bartley of North Broadway is being held in the Marion County Jail in lieu of a $1-million bond. The file has not yet been unsealed so no other details...
SALEM, IL
cilfm.com

Suspects in custody in fatal shooting

A shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Monday afternoon has led to the death of one person and at least two suspects are in custody. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, there are not any remaining offenders at large. Officers found a...
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
BARLOW, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Alma man arrested following fight at Marion County Jail

A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery following a fight with another inmate in his jail cell. Gregory Bryan is accused of knocking the other inmate to the ground resulting in a head injury. The alleged victim of the fight was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
MARION COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Carbondale man sentenced to IDOC

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 18 1/2 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Jackson County authorities accepted by guilty plea from 21-year-old Jason Wooley Jr. on a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony. Wooley and three others reportedly entered into the apartment of a 21-year-old...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student

A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale police searching for suspect in robbery investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 18 at 12:40 a.m., the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to reports of a robbery. According to a released from the police department, the robbery occurred on South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. The suspect grabbed property that was in the possession of the victim.
CARBONDALE, IL

