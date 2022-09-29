River View Coal to create 260 full-time jobs within Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Some coal jobs are coming to Henderson County.

Governor Andy Beshear announced River View Coal LLC, which operates an underground coal mine in Union County, will expand with a new facility in Henderson County, creating 260 well-paying jobs with a $35 million investment.

Leaders at River View will construct a new 30,000-square-foot facility on 56 acres in Henderson County in response to growing demand. Work on the River View project is expected to begin in April 2023 and be completed by December 2024.

“We are so excited to welcome River View to Henderson County. This investment and job creation has an annual impact to our community of nearly $300 million,” Missy Vanderpool, executive director of Henderson Economic Development, said. “The partnership between River View and Henderson is strong and we know it will continue to grow even stronger. Thank you, River View, for your investment in Henderson County.”

