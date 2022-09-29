ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Man escapes from Ross Co. courthouse, injuring a deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from the Ross County Court of Common Pleas, injuring a deputy in the process. The incident happened earlier this morning after deputies attempted to arrest the man. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Davon...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mason County murder victim identified

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.  Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.  Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case,  Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
POMEROY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives investigate threats made against a local Ross Co. school

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a threat made against Unioto Middle School in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, deputies were notified on Monday of the threat against the school but later deemed it as “non-credible.” The sheriff’s office at the time did not give any details as to what exactly the threat was or who was involved.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

PUCO to hold an open hearing on Columbia Gas rate hike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio in June petitioned to raise customer rates and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is giving current customers a chance to voice their opinions. In September, PUCO announced the scheduling of a public hearing on October 14, to provide Columbia Gas customers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike Co. CAC offers “Meals on a Budget” workshop

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at the Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting a “Meals on a Budget” Workshop that offers in-depth information on how to create a household grocery budget and develop meal plans to make the most of your food budget. During this no-cost workshop, attendees will receive tools, tips, and information on creating their own meal budget. In addition, the instructors will prepare a complementary low-cost dish for attendees to sample. The workshop will be held on Thursday, October 20th, at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at 941 Market Street in Piketon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena hosts curbside flu vaccination event

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — With the beginning of flu season starting across Ohio, Adena is making protecting you and your family easier this year by offering a curbside flu vaccination event. During the event, anyone six months of age and older can get their flu vaccination without ever leaving their...
ADENA, OH

