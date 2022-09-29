Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man escapes from Ross Co. courthouse, injuring a deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from the Ross County Court of Common Pleas, injuring a deputy in the process. The incident happened earlier this morning after deputies attempted to arrest the man. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Davon...
Teen dies in Highland County crash
Media Release The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic
2 children flown, 1 other driven to hospital after crash on SR 734 in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN — UPDATE: October 4 @ 8:30 a.m. Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a crash is Jamestown Monday. Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene of a reported vehicle crash with entrapment in the 6900 block of state Route 734. The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle that hit a tree.
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
Ohio murder suspect also ‘person of interest’ in possible West Virginia homicide case
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with aggravated murder in Meigs County, Ohio is also a person of interest in a possible homicide investigation in Mason County, West Virginia. Friday night, 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Pomeroy. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that Wayne Leib […]
UPDATE: 4 seriously injured in crash on I-70; OSP Springfield Post to investigate
CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that shut down eastbound I-70 on Sunday morning at 3:27 a.m. according to the OSP spokesperson. Springfield resident, Melecio Herrera-Guzman, age 40, was operating a 2008 Chrysler, heading westbound on I-70 in the eastbound...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives investigate threats made against a local Ross Co. school
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a threat made against Unioto Middle School in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, deputies were notified on Monday of the threat against the school but later deemed it as “non-credible.” The sheriff’s office at the time did not give any details as to what exactly the threat was or who was involved.
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
PUCO to hold an open hearing on Columbia Gas rate hike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio in June petitioned to raise customer rates and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is giving current customers a chance to voice their opinions. In September, PUCO announced the scheduling of a public hearing on October 14, to provide Columbia Gas customers...
Pike County murder trial: Jury hears from George Wagner IV's ex-wife
The fourth week of testimony continued Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
10 indicted by Brown County grand jury
Ten individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on Sept. 22 Among those indicted was Darrell Ronald Goodman, 39, of Mt.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. CAC offers “Meals on a Budget” workshop
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at the Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting a “Meals on a Budget” Workshop that offers in-depth information on how to create a household grocery budget and develop meal plans to make the most of your food budget. During this no-cost workshop, attendees will receive tools, tips, and information on creating their own meal budget. In addition, the instructors will prepare a complementary low-cost dish for attendees to sample. The workshop will be held on Thursday, October 20th, at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at 941 Market Street in Piketon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena hosts curbside flu vaccination event
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — With the beginning of flu season starting across Ohio, Adena is making protecting you and your family easier this year by offering a curbside flu vaccination event. During the event, anyone six months of age and older can get their flu vaccination without ever leaving their...
