Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Spied Flaunting Longer Roof
Just a day after seeing a spy video of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate on the road, we now have a full gallery of images of the upcoming wagon. We expect the sedan to arrive in 2023, but it's not clear whether this long-roof variant might premiere at the same time.
Daihatsu Tanto Fun Cross Debuts As Funky Kei Car With Tiny Turbo Engine
The fourth generation Daihatsu Tanto has been on sale in Japan since 2019 and it is among the brand’s best-selling models. The automaker now expands the kei car’s lineup with the addition of a new special version with adventure styling. It joins the standard Tanto, the Tanto Custom X, and the Tanto Custom RS with the same mechanicals but different options and a design.
2023 BMW XM Label Red Leaks Online, Previews The 735-HP SUV
The new XM is the first standalone M model from BMW since the M1. In standard form, its plug-in hybrid powertrain doles out 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) to all four wheels. A more powerful version called the Label Red is coming next year, but a leak from BMW gives us a preview right now.
BMW May Have Teased A Sleek Electric Sports Car Coming Soon
BMW, like pretty much every automaker these days, has plans for going all electric. The folks from Munich already have that plan in motion, but a recent presentation from BMW may contain a secret hiding in plain sight. Or at least, under a cover in plain sight. That secret looks...
2023 Lamborghini Urus S Debuts With Performante Power, Different Look
Lamborghini introduced the Urus facelift in August at Pebble Beach by showing the new-for-2023 Performante as the hotter derivative. However, the true replacement of the hugely popular Super SUV in its basic guise is this new S version. For the first time, Sant'Agata Bolognese will be selling two flavors of their LM002 spiritual successor. We'd argue it serves as a more subtle alternative to the Performante. Well, as subtle as a Lambo can be…
Tiny Suzuki Camper Van With A Pop-Top And Mini Stove Is Adorable
All motorhomes have to make economical use of space because there's a limited footprint for a vehicle that also works on the road. This tiny 1989 Suzuki Super Carry takes this packaging efficiency to new levels by packing lots of features into a vehicle measuring 10.2 feet (3.1 meters) long.
1934 Streamliner Looks Like Nothing Else, And It's The Only One Left
The 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner is a pretty unique car, but that's not only because of its rather peculiar design. With only six units built from 1933 to 1934, you'd be hard-pressed to find something like it on the road – much more so with the fact that this is the only one currently in existence.
Tata Tiago EV Is A $10,000 Electric Vehicle For The Masses
Tata once had the cheapest brand new car on sale and the Indian automaker now continues the tradition by releasing possibly the most affordable electric vehicle in the world. The Tiago EV was designed specifically for the Indian market and offers a decent range for just about $10,000 at the current exchange rates. We will get to the pricing details soon but first, let’s talk more about the vehicle’s specifications.
BMW XM, Ram HD Rebel, Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD: RAC #91
We don't know exactly how it happened, but this final week of September became an unofficial truck week for Detroit automakers. BMW wasn't having it though, because amid all the heavy-duty truckin' news comes the first standalone M model since the M1. So yeah, it's been a busy week, and there's still more to cover in this week's ramble.
BMW And Kith Will Build Just Seven Of These Stylish i4 M50 EVs
BMW and the Kith are teaming up – again. You may remember back in 2020 when the two companies partnered on an M4 Competition project that bore that fashion label's branding. Now, the duo is going electric with their latest build and giving the BMW i4 M50 a fashionable makeover.
Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars
One is imaginary and the other is a record-breaker. Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
BMW 1 Series Diesel Does 0 To 60 MPH in 1.87 Seconds
Ask anyone in the United States about diesel engines and they’ll tell you it’s only for trucks, lorries, and ferries. The compression ignition mill is largely popular in Europe, however, and there are tuning companies working on performance upgrade kits for diesels. Some take the matter to extreme levels and build drag monsters like the BMW 1 Series you see in the gallery below. It’s now officially the fastest diesel-powered BMW in history.
Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Debuts With 500 HP, New Bumpers
Hennessey doesn’t like leaving things alone, and it’s now tinkering with the Ford Bronco Raptor. The tuner’s latest creation – the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco – gives the rugged off-road SUV a powerful engine upgrade and a minor visual makeover. The company upgraded the Bronco’s...
Volkswagen Golf Test Mule Spied With Massive New Touchscreen Inside
It's hard to believe the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is already three years old. It's true, and that means a mid-cycle refresh for the enduring hatchback is just around the corner. Technically speaking, the images here represent our first look at what's to come but there's nothing to see on the outside. That's because this is a test mule putting new interior tech through its paces.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 26
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Audi Q6 E-Tron...
Can Less Powerful Porsche 911 GT3 Beat BMW M4 CSL In A Drag Race?
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a powerful, lightweight version of the coupe, but it does pale in comparison to what the BMW M4 CSL can deliver. In a straight-line contest, can the track-oriented 911 GT3 hold a candle against a CSL Bimmer?. Carwow orchestrates a drag race between the two...
Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
Toyota RAV4 Off-Road Package Debuts As More Rugged Model For Japan
The Toyota RAV4 becomes a bit more rugged in Japan with the newly launched Offroad Package II. It's somewhat similar to the RAV4 TRD Off-Road available in the United States but with additional powertrain and color options. The Offroad Package II gives the Japanese-market RAV4 a 0.39-inch (10-millimeter) suspension lift....
Lego Hot Rod RC Car Has A Working Clutch And Four-Speed Gearbox
Legos are more than just toys for curious kids. The plastic building bricks are a blank slate, a versatile tool for endless creativity. Lego, the company, has embraced the automobile with intricate kits of iconic and new machines, but a new video from the Brick Technology YouTube video channel shows the bricks’ versatility by creating a working Lego RC hot rod with a four-speed gearbox and complex clutch assembly.
