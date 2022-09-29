Read full article on original website
Robert Catesby
5d ago
In Macon? Really. I’m in the southeast and it hasn’t even hit us yet. So how does Macon, which isn’t even in any path right now get power outages? Sounds like the utility company needs to answer this question.
7
Autumn leaves getting ready to pop in the North Georgia Mountains
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — On the square in downtown Ellijay, this is the moment Peggy and Mel Mueller have been waiting for. “This was always such an important part of our life up in the Chicago area. Fall is the best season of the year up there,” Peggy said.
Georgia’s gas tax suspension has been extended again
Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax Monday, a reprieve the state can afford due to a bulging budget surplus. The latest extension runs through Nov. 11. The governor also extended a state of emergency for the supply chain he first ordered back in...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/3/22
Three people are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 south. It happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. coroner Leon Jones says the victims are possibly a young family.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Commuters have endured horrible traffic for five years as Georgia rebuilds one of the busiest highway interchanges in the Southeast. It’s about to get much worse.
Georgia Power settles cost dispute with Vogtle co-owner
Georgia Power will pay $76 million to settle a cost-sharing dispute with a co-owner of the new nuclear reactors under construction at Plant Vogtle near Augusta, putting an end to one of several disagreements tied to the project’s still rising price tag.
National Hurricane Center warns of flooding, tornadoes in Virginia as Ian approaches Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center warned Friday that flooding rains and tornados are possible in southern Virginia Friday evening into Saturday morning as Hurricane Ian strikes the Carolinas with “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions.”. It is estimated that Virginia will see 3 to 6 inches of rain, with a...
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Georgia Power preps for hurricane, defends rate hikes and Jimmy Carter turns 98
Georgia officials and the state’s main utility prepped for Hurricane Ian this week, which seemed to spare the coast of the most severe damage.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as Ian heads northward: Possible wind gusts up to 35 MPH
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties on Thursday September 29 due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph as tropical storm Ian bears down on Georgia later in the day. Ian was downgraded from a...
Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks
Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Central Georgia power companies preparing for woes in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Have you ever wondered what happens when the power goes out? Well, when an outage is reported in your neighborhood, it is sent to a systems operations center where they are notified and crews are sent to your home. So, if you see downed powerlines in your area, don't touch them.
cobbcountycourier.com
Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia
The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
'I was able to focus here': Houston County welding student earns Georgia's first dual degree
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At 17 years old, A Houston County student has become the first in the state to complete the dual achievement program at Central Georgia Technical College. The program is an alternative to high school, students complete two technical certificates of credit, a diploma, or an associate's degree and finish their remaining high school credits through the school's academy.
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
