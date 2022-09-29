An El Centro woman is out over $3,000 after falling for an online scam. The woman reported that she had received a job offer from a man on a post on the Indeed website. The woman said that she was given a check for $3,850 and told to deposit the check and then buy multiple money orders to send to a wheel chair company. The 28-year-old woman said that she sent over $3,100 in money orders before she learned the check she was was no good and and the money was not there. The woman said she would file a claim with her bank.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO