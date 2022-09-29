ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health partners with S.C. colleges to combat nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health will invest $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program in several S.C. colleges to combat the nursing shortage in the state. The program will provide up to 120 scholarships, mentorship opportunities and access to clinical experiences to students in their junior and senior years at several universities and colleges: Clemson University, UofSC, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina roads mostly cleared after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says that crews have finished clearing most of the roads covered with sand and debris from Hurricane Ian. A few roads may still be closed for safety purposes. Officials are urging anyone with damaged property to begin cleanups as soon...
ENVIRONMENT
abccolumbia.com

Florida Solar-Powered Community – Relatively Unscathed from Ian

A carefully planned community in Florida that gets 100% of its energy from solar panels that are in the community, not only survived the impact of Hurricane Ian, but you could say, they thrived under the circumstances. They never lost power and they only lost a few solar panels. You can read all about it here:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy