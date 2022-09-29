Read full article on original website
Prisma Health partners with S.C. colleges to combat nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health will invest $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program in several S.C. colleges to combat the nursing shortage in the state. The program will provide up to 120 scholarships, mentorship opportunities and access to clinical experiences to students in their junior and senior years at several universities and colleges: Clemson University, UofSC, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College.
South Carolina roads mostly cleared after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says that crews have finished clearing most of the roads covered with sand and debris from Hurricane Ian. A few roads may still be closed for safety purposes. Officials are urging anyone with damaged property to begin cleanups as soon...
EXPANDING BROADBAND ACCESS: Gov. McMaster, Rep. Clyburn announce investment in state’s Internet infrastructure
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the South Carolina Broadband Office, more than 5 percent of the state lacks internet access at home. In the year since the broadband office has been around, 100,000 more households in the state have received internet access. “This is an effort we have...
Florida Solar-Powered Community – Relatively Unscathed from Ian
A carefully planned community in Florida that gets 100% of its energy from solar panels that are in the community, not only survived the impact of Hurricane Ian, but you could say, they thrived under the circumstances. They never lost power and they only lost a few solar panels. You can read all about it here:
