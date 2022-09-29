And the dimwits keep voting him in. You get what you voted for. Enjoy the tax hike in the near future. Because the tourism dollars are drying up......
Since krasner has been in every crime has gone up. He is the district attorney of Philadelphia and it’s All on him.
Mike should’ve asked him if he’d feel different about his policies if a relative of his was murdered or robbed. Smug as always but correct that he was voted in by a substantial margin. Congratulations on making Philadelphia as appealing as Detroit or Chicago’s south side. He and his office are why there has been a silent strike in the PPD and short well over a thousand officers. You don’t need to agree with me, look at the facts and figures. For those who voted for him, enjoy living under the threat of danger. I’ve moved my business and most of my family and once the last family member is out, I’ll sleep easier knowing their lives aren’t being “protected” by this lumpof dung’s rules of prosecution.
Related
Judge grants permanent injunction against Mayor Kenney's order that banned guns from Philly rec spaces
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' sound off on new videos showing crime crisis: This will be why Democrats lose
Fetterman cast lone vote in failed bid to free man convicted in first-degree murder of high schooler
Mastriano decries Philadelphia ‘lawlessness’ during 1st campaign appearance in city
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
Spanish-language radio star who refused to work for Soros-linked group to host Philadelphia Hispanic town hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
Three people arrested after they took a toy gun to Ridley High School
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 11