Philadelphia, PA

Darryl0304
5d ago

And the dimwits keep voting him in. You get what you voted for. Enjoy the tax hike in the near future. Because the tourism dollars are drying up......

11
Fred G. Sanford
5d ago

Since krasner has been in every crime has gone up. He is the district attorney of Philadelphia and it’s All on him.

9
Row Jimmy
5d ago

Mike should’ve asked him if he’d feel different about his policies if a relative of his was murdered or robbed. Smug as always but correct that he was voted in by a substantial margin. Congratulations on making Philadelphia as appealing as Detroit or Chicago’s south side. He and his office are why there has been a silent strike in the PPD and short well over a thousand officers. You don’t need to agree with me, look at the facts and figures. For those who voted for him, enjoy living under the threat of danger. I’ve moved my business and most of my family and once the last family member is out, I’ll sleep easier knowing their lives aren’t being “protected” by this lumpof dung’s rules of prosecution.

3
CBS Philly

Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
delawarevalleynews.com

Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally

Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
NBC Philadelphia

21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
