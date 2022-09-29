ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday. When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter. “I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2022. Brandon James Arnold, 35, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; revocation of parole.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Erika Evans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville. He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three injured in Sunday shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details. The event will feature...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing. The Zydepink fundraiser kicked off today at the Panorama Music House where attendees received complimentary classic brunch items and a mimosa all while getting to dance to live zydeco music.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Newton County church burglaries under investigation

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

CHRISTUS Ochsner hosts pet blessing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of the feast of St. Frances, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick hospital welcomed pet owners for a blessing of the pets in Grace Gardens at the hospital. Many of the well behaved good boys and good girls were therapy dogs. Some of the owners...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Burn ban issued for Allen Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban has been issued for residents of Allen Parish at the request of the local Fire Cheifs, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. A burn ban means all unauthorized private burning will no longer be allowed until the ban is lifted. This does not affect prescribed burns by farmers, Dept. of Agriculture, or Forestry personnel.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VERNON PARISH, LA

