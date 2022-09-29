Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday. When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter. “I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2022. Brandon James Arnold, 35, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; revocation of parole.
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
KPLC TV
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville. He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked...
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
Lake Charles American Press
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
KPLC TV
Edwina Campbell’s family relieved after husband found guilty of murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Family members of Edwina Campbell have been through a horrific time as their mother, daughter and sister was shot seven times by her husband, Harold. Harold Campbell is guilty of murdering Edwina in 2019, a Calcasieu jury decided late Friday afternoon. The jury deliberated for...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
KPLC TV
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself in Calcasieu Parish
According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity.
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details. The event will feature...
One dead after mobile home fire in Moss Bluff
According to the State Fire Marshal (SFM), a woman is dead following a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff.
KPLC TV
Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing. The Zydepink fundraiser kicked off today at the Panorama Music House where attendees received complimentary classic brunch items and a mimosa all while getting to dance to live zydeco music.
kjas.com
Newton County church burglaries under investigation
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
KPLC TV
CHRISTUS Ochsner hosts pet blessing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of the feast of St. Frances, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick hospital welcomed pet owners for a blessing of the pets in Grace Gardens at the hospital. Many of the well behaved good boys and good girls were therapy dogs. Some of the owners...
KPLC TV
Burn ban issued for Allen Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban has been issued for residents of Allen Parish at the request of the local Fire Cheifs, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. A burn ban means all unauthorized private burning will no longer be allowed until the ban is lifted. This does not affect prescribed burns by farmers, Dept. of Agriculture, or Forestry personnel.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
