Paramore’s Hayley Williams & Taylor York Are Dating

By Starr Bowenbank
 5 days ago

One of the biggest questions in the Paramore fandom has finally been answered. In a new interview with The Guardian published Thursday (Sept. 29), the group confirmed that frontwoman Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York are dating, putting an end to years of speculation.

While discussing the group — which also includes drummer Zac Farro — and their “mutual tenderness” for one another, the profile noted that “Williams and York confirm rumors that they are dating but decline to comment further.”

Though fans aren’t getting the details of Williams and York’s relationship, the band did share what led to their hiatus in The Guardian interview. After the release of Paramore’s 2017 record, After Laughter , one of York’s family friends died while the band was filming a music video. “I just started bawling,” the guitarist shared. “I didn’t know I had this capacity until that moment. We realized nothing is worth risking our health.”

As a result, Paramore placed a hard limit on the tour in support of After Laughter and decided to give a break a try. “Let’s see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore all the time,” Williams explained.

Now, the group has returned with their first new material since the hiatus, “This Is Why.” The track, which was released on Sept. 28, is the title track for Paramore’s sixth studio album, which arrives on Feb. 10, 2023.

