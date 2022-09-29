Pasco County launches online tool to report Ian damage, debris

Pasco County launched an online tool to report storm damage and debris after Hurricane Ian.

The county said it's the fasted way to get help and schedule inspections.

Send information about the following non-emergency damages directly to county assessment teams:



Structural damage to homes/businesses

Storm debris, including downed trees/branches

Human needs, including food, water, clothing and shelter

You can access the Report Damage & Debris tool in a few convenient ways:

