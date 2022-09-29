Read full article on original website
Related
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
North Carolina Woman Drives On Rims In Boca Raton, Is Arrested For DUI
Suspect Is A Real McCoy…May Get Lucky Break… No Working Breath-A-Lyzers In Palm Beach County… Hospital Backed Up… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if police in North Carolina look the other way when someone is driving on the rims of their […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
All Palm Beach County Operations Return To Normal On Friday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County officials issued this statement Thursday afternoon: Palm Beach County is no longer under any watches or warnings related to Hurricane Ian. The Emergency Operations Center has returned to a level 3 monitoring, and continues to coordinate […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputy Shoots Pit Bull But Bullet Travels Through Dog Into Another Deputy
Dog Was Attacking Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy. Partner Shot Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured Monday when he was attacked by a Pit Bull. Another Deputy on the scene shot the Pit Bull, but […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm Warning Canceled For Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach, was discontinued at 8 a.m. Ian is now a Tropical Storm. Here is the 8 a.m. Bulletin: BULLETIN Tropical Storm Ian Intermediate Advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CHILD LEFT AT SCHOOL HE DOESN’T ATTEND, PARENTS CAN’T BE FOUND
BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ASKS FOR HELP… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:43 p.m. — BSO says the child’s parents have been found, but the circumstance of the incident remain under investigation. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN STARTS TO WEAKEN, BUT IT’S NOT OVER YET IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
AT 8 P.M. Wednesday, Power Outages Continue To Mount… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Power outages continue to mount as Hurricane Ian moves across the state. While not in the direct impact zone, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Palm Beach County, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
REMINDER: ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
HURRICANE IAN: GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED. NO TRASH COLLECTION. EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER ACTIVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public and private schools are closed today as Hurricane Ian approaches land. Schools made the announcement on Tuesday. Whether or not schools remain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE
8 A.M. UPDATE: STORM STRENGTHENING, NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE. PRIVATE SCHOOL ALREADY CLOSED TOMORROW… ALL BEACHES ARE CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (8 a.m.) — Hurricane Ian is nearly a Category Five Hurricane and may intensify as it nears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN PALM BEACH COUNTY: ALL COUNTY OPERATIONS CLOSED WEDNESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County Operations will be closed on Wednesday for Hurricane Ian. There will be NO trash collection, no schools, all courts are closed, all county offices are closed, all PalmTran Operations will be ceased until the storm […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
17-Year-Old Enters Water In Highland Beach During Ian, Needs Rescue
Teen Enters Water Behind Ocean Cove Of Highland… Isn’t Seen…Until He Is… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com HIGHLAND BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An apparently intelligence-impaired 17-year-old male required a rescue response Wednesday afternoon when he decided to go swimming behind 4012 South Ocean Boulevard in Highland Beach. Fire Rescue […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until Early Afternoon In Palm Beach County
Schools Closed. Government Offices Closed. Beaches Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8 a.m. — The National Hurricane Center just discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Ian may have moved well to our northeast, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY
HURRICANE IAN EFFECTS TOO STRONG FOR SAFE SCHOOL… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:33 a.m. – Private schools are now announcing closures. American Heritage is closed on Wednesday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed on Wednesday as the effects of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BEWARE: COYOTES RUNNING FREE IN EAST BOCA RATON
Approach Man Starting Truck Early Friday… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Early risers in East Boca Raton say they were shocked to see what appeared to be two coyotes running free in the area of Camino Real and 2nd Avenue early Friday. “I go […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL STORM WATCH: SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
Public, Private Schools Remain Open As Of 5:30 A.M. Tuesday. Wednesday: Wind May Be Too Strong For Safe School Bus Operation… Developing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County remain OPEN Tuesday, despite a tropical storm watch being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County just declared a state of emergency as of 5:10 p.m. Monday. Here is the text: Palm Beach County Emergency Management officials continue to actively monitor Hurricane Ian and its progress towards our area. Palm Beach County advises […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ALL DRAWBRIDGES LOCKED DOWN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation just ordered the lockdown of ALL DRAWBRIDGES in Palm Beach County, Martin County, and St. Lucie County. “The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and will remain closed for […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0