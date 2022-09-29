ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: Re-trial continues Thursday￼

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZGwa_0iFMBHSI00

The re-trial for a man accused in a quadruple murder in Palm Springs nearly four years ago is scheduled to continue Thursday.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is inside the courtroom posting live updates on Twitter.

Opening statements and witness testimony began Wednesday in the second trial for Jose Larin Garcia, 23. He is accused of murdering four people: Carlos Campos Rivera, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya on Feb. 3, 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTPiv4vZAoc

In March, a previous jury told the judge they were "hopelessly deadlocked" with a split vote and could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Jose Larin Garcia was guilty.

Prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao made the case the murders happened as the result of a drug deal gone bad.

"The evidence will show...that the executioner the one that killed every single one of those victims on February 3 of 2019 is Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia," Paixao said.

Defense attorney John Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was in the back seat too – and he is who actually committed the murders.

"The question for this trial is who did the shooting. And that's what you'll have to decide," Dolan said.

After the murders, Larin Garcia was found hiding under a truck near the scene. He had removed his bloodied jacket and shoes. He was taken to the hospital where overnight surveillance video showed him running from his room.

Larin Garcia then shaved his head and tried to take a Greyhound bus to Florida under a fake name.

The prosecution said this demonstrates his guilt, while the defense argued he was running from the real killer.

"The evidence will show there's no way that Mr. Larin Garcia was proven to have committed these four acts," Dolan said.

"I will stand before you at the end of this trial and ask you to hold him accountable...for what he stole on that night: four people's lives," Paixao said.

The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: Re-trial continues Thursday￼ appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: jury visits crime scenes

In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago, the jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes Monday. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: jury visits crime scenes appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest

A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting The post Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Palm Springs#The Murders#Shooting#Violent Crime
KESQ News Channel 3

Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta

Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼

Testimony continued Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. The first trial of Jose Larin Garcia ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury heard Thursday from The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff’s Department and Indio Police Department host National Night Out

Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Indio Police Department are hosting National Night Out as a way to connect with its neighborhoods and improve relationships. National Night Out started in 1984 as a way for law enforcement to host events that brought out the community. The Indio Police Department (IPD) is hosting its National Night The post Sheriff’s Department and Indio Police Department host National Night Out appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thermal School Teacher Allegedly Drunk In Class Free From Jail

(CNS) – An allegedly drunk Thermal school teacher was arrested after a student reported that his behavior frightened classmates, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded at 2:54 p.m. Friday to the school in the 87100 block of Center Street, where campus security had removed 43-year-old Marcos Jesus Espinoza from the class, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Re-trial begins after previous jury deadlocked

The man accused in a quadruple murder in Palm Springs nearly four years ago is back in court for a re-trial. In March, a previous jury told the judge they were "hopelessly deadlocked" with a split vote and could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Jose Larin Garcia was guilty. Opening statements and witness The post Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Re-trial begins after previous jury deadlocked appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Survivors, family members remember victims killed in Route 91 mass shooting on 5th year anniversary

Five years after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, the painful and tragic night is still a day survivors and family members of the 60 people killed would like to forget. The horrifying night in Las Vegas during a country music festival claimed the lives of 60 people and injured more than 800, many of whom are or were from Southern California. But on the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, survivors gathered together with family members of the victims killed for a vigil in Corona. The city of Corona and country music radio station KFROG hosted the vigil, handing...
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal

Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com

Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend

A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 25th Congressional District candidates

There is just more than a month until the November 8 Election Day. After redistricting, the Coachella Valley is now sliced into two congressional districts. District 25 includes Hemet, Banning, Beaumont, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, the eastern Coachella Valley, all of Imperial County, and parts of San Bernardino County. Sitting Congressman Raul Ruiz, a The post Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 25th Congressional District candidates appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy